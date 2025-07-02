Florida mom goes viral for red, white and blue summer drink: 'Might have to try it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral Fourth of July drink is fun and easy for the whole family, a content creator says – and could keep friends and family hydrated during the long holiday weekend.

Anastasiia Plaksii, a mom and content creator from Tampa, Florida, whipped up the red, white and blue drink using just Gatorade and Sprite. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Her video of the Old Glory-inspired recipe has gone viral, garnering over 3.3 million views on TikTok this week.

First, Plaksii fills half an ice cube tray with red fruit punch-flavored Gatorade and the other half with the "Cool Blue" flavor of the sports drink.

Then, she pours a 28-fluid ounce bottle of white "Lightening Blast" Gatorade into a Ziploc bag and carefully lays it flat, along with the ice cube tray, in the freezer.

Once frozen, she takes the bag of white Gatorade out, lays it on the counter with a dishtowel on top, and crushes it with a meat tenderizer.

She puts a few spoonfuls of the crushed ice in a wine glass, plops in three blue cubes and three red cubes — and tops it off with lemon-lime soda.

Plaksii then adds a straw, gives it a swirl — and the patriotic beverage is ready to be served.

"Make a viral 4th of July drink … and your guests may not want to leave," she captioned her video — which is filled with the satisfying sounds of pouring liquids and clinking glasses.

Plaksii said she plans to make the drink for her friends and family this Fourth of July and knows her two-and-a-half-year-old son will be thrilled with the ensuing sugar rush after a few sips of it.

She said it will also be a remedy for the heat that many Americans across the country will be facing as they celebrate the holiday this year, and she received hundreds of comments from people saying they plan to try out her recipe at their parties and barbecues.

"People started to tag their friends and their relatives, and wrote comments like, 'Let's make it, 'Let's do that,' and 'That's a great idea,'" she told Fox News Digital.

"That is so smart!" one TikToker commented. "I might have to try that!"

"Great summer idea!" said another.

Plaksii said the overwhelming response to her video – one of her most viewed "mom hack" posts ever – was a "really nice surprise."

Some people, however, were looking for a little something more from the mocktail.

"A lot of people also commented, 'Where's the vodka?'" Plaksii said.

She recommends that those over 21 might try adding vodka or sparkling wine to it.