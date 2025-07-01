Paper and plastic straw debate rages as President Trump celebrates 'common sense' win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump took aim at paper straws on Tuesday as Americans continue to debate the use of plastic straws in everyday life.

The president, while in Florida, noted the "little" victories his administration has already delivered on since he returned to the White House, pointing, for example, to doing away with paper straws.

"I was tired of having straws melt in my mouth. You know, it wasn't working," said Trump. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"The paper wasn't working too well. So these are little things that I did."

He added, "We solved so many common-sense problems, and they weren't easy. You know, there are people that really believe in this stuff."

In February, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning the federal use of paper straws.

"Plastic straws are often replaced by paper straws, which are nonfunctional, use chemicals that may carry risks to human health, are more expensive to produce than plastic straws, and often force users to use multiple straws," reads the order.

The order points out the switch is counterproductive, as "paper straws sometimes come individually wrapped in plastic."

"It is therefore the policy of the United States to end the use of paper straws," the order notes.

The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., has already made the switch to plastic.

Photos from a recent "Les Misérables" musical performance on Sunday showed the straws displayed on the counter.

In all capital letters, a sign adjacent to the straw can be seen saying, "Standard straws now available!"

Roma Daravi, Kennedy Center public relations vice president, told Fox News Digital about the change.

"We are making common-sense updates at the Kennedy Center, all to better our patrons' experience," she said.

While there is no federal ban against single-use plastic straws, some states and cities have put restrictions in place to help reduce waste.

New York City and Los Angeles restaurants cannot provide single-use plastic beverage straws unless a customer requests them.

Americans have been outspoken about whether they are in favor or against using plastic and paper straws.

"Those paper straws are trash," posted one woman on X.

Another user said, "Paper straws are an abomination to drinks."

"These stupid paper straws don’t work. I use at least 3 per drink and ingest one from the melted paper," posted an X user.

One man argued, "Using paper straws doesn't change anything."