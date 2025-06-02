Viral carrot ribbon salad changing how people consume vegetables: 'Eat our skincare'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There's a new and viral way to get your vegetables.

Chef and content creator Cassie Yeung recently posted an online video of her carrot ribbon salad.

In the video, she strips a whole load of carrots into long, thin ribbons to make a salad.

Yeung said she was going out of town and needed to use up her carrots so they didn't go to waste.

She opted for the shredding method to make them easier to eat.

"Not just straight like this," she said in the video, referring to the raw carrots in front of her.

"When I make a carrot ribbon salad, I can quite literally eat all of these carrots."

Yeung then proceeded to add green onions, grated garlic, sesame seeds, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and chili crisp oil before mixing all of it with her hands in a large bowl. (See the video at the top of this article, showing an attempt at this recipe.)

People who tried it sounded off in the comments, claiming they loved it and that it inspired them to eat their vegetables.

Many were also inspired by Yeung's claim that carrots are good for hormones and that this is a way to "eat our skincare."

Health benefits of eating carrots

Studies have shown that eating carrots does boost skin health.

Eating baby carrots at least three times a week increased skin carotenoids, which are not only associated with improved skin health, but also lower risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain cancers, according to a 2024 study by Samford University.

"The nutrients found in carrots may also help to improve skin health by hydrating, protecting against UV rays and aiding in collagen production for elasticity and anti-aging effects," New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

While there is not as much scientific evidence that carrots are good for hormones, they are high in fiber, which can promote good gut health.

The link between good gut health and hormone balance has been studied.

One study published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology links the gut microbiome and the possible reduction of sex hormone-related diseases.

To incorporate more carrots into your diet, Palinski-Wade said there are plenty of ways to do so beyond the carrot ribbon salad.

Carrots can be eaten "raw as a snack with dips, grated into salads, blended into smoothies, roasted, added to casseroles, soups or stews, and even used in sweet or spicy glazes for variety and flavor," she said.