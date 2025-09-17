Coffee drinkers must 'swallow the higher prices' as costs surge nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Your morning cup of coffee keeps getting pricier, thanks to global market shifts.

The changes, driven by U.S. tariffs and extreme weather abroad, are pushing up the cost of coffee futures – financial contracts that traders use to buy and sell beans.

On New York's Intercontinental Exchange on Sept. 16, Arabica coffee futures climbed to a session high of $4.24 a pound, approaching a record, Reuters reported.

And it's not just in the futures market. Roasted coffee prices rose 20.9% in August from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below is a look at some major coffee retailers – and what their drinks might cost you on National Coffee Day, based on Northeast U.S. prices obtained by Fox News Digital.

1. Starbucks

Prices at Starbucks vary widely depending on what you order and where you live.

A standard large hot coffee can cost as much as $3.25, while large hot lattes run about $5.25 or more. Frozen Frappuccino drinks are typically priced around $7.

Starbucks does offer a mobile reward program, so if you're a regular customer, logging your purchases on the app may save you money over time.

2. Dunkin'

A large hot coffee can be priced at upwards of $2.89, with large lattes at $4.49 and above.

Frozen drinks, including matcha lattes and Coolattas, tend to be the priciest, costing $5.39 or more.

The Dunkin' app currently offers a $6 deal that bundles a medium coffee, breakfast sandwich and hash browns.

3. McDonald's

McDonald's McCafe options remain some of the lowest-priced among national chains.

Large hot coffees run $2.19 or above, while large lattes are at least $2.50. Frappés are priced higher, starting at about $4.50.

Many locations offer a 99-cent hot or iced coffee coupon through the McDonald's app.

4. 7-Eleven

Consumer website CoffeePlusThree estimates that large 7-Eleven hot coffees cost between $2 and $3 as of spring 2025. Iced coffee options typically run about $1 more.

Prices vary by location, and customers can expect to pay around $1 more for iced coffee options.

In November 2024, the chain offered a 60-cent coffee deal for its 60th anniversary, though with bean prices climbing, such discounts aren't likely to return.

5. New York City coffee carts

The days of $1 coffee are mostly gone in the Big Apple.

FOX 5 New York reported in 2023 that cart vendors raised prices, with most charging $2 or more.

Coffee Talk, a trade publication about the coffee industry, reported in August that New York City cafés were bracing for price increases.

There are about 23,000 vendors in New York, with roughly 20,500 of those mobile food and drink sellers, according to a 2024 Immigration Research Initiative report.

Experts weigh in

Roger Norton, a research professor at Texas A&M University, told Fox News Digital the spike is being driven by extreme weather in Brazil and Vietnam.

Brazil's coffee crops suffered from a long drought last season, while Vietnam's were recently devastated by heavy rainfall.

The price variations, Norton said, come down to supply and demand.

"Unfortunately, there is little that consumers can do about the situation except swallow the higher prices along with their cups of coffee," he said.

He said producers, most of them smallholder farmers with less than 5 acres, rely on higher prices to offset lost production.

On the bright side, Norton added, plant scientists are working to develop new coffee varieties and hybrids more resistant to climate change, though progress will take time.

"Coffee is enjoyed by two thirds of American adults each day and – beyond bringing joy – it makes rich contributions to U.S. communities, our economy and our health," William Murray, president and CEO of the New York City-based National Coffee Association, told Fox News Digital.

"Since the United States can only grow 1% of the coffee we need, U.S. coffee drinkers and coffee businesses rely on global trade to keep these big benefits brewing."