'Pocket-packing' trend has some customers taking advantage of free condiments and utensils

As inflation squeezes wallets, some diners are squeezing a little too much out of the condiment station – a trend now dubbed "pocket-packing" – and restaurants are feeling it.

Guests who "pocket-pack" at restaurants or fast-food establishments help themselves to an excessive amount of items such as plastic utensils, straws, napkins and condiments, including sugar and ketchup packets.

Victor Carvalho, owner of the original Dunkin' Donuts location in Massachusetts, recently told Boston television station WCVB he's seen people taking an abundance of items every day.

"People will be people. Their habits don't change because of where they are," Carvalho told the station.

While Carvalho said there's no set policy that limits the amount people can take, he said the business winds up paying for it.

Carvalho said he once saw a woman take a Dunkin' sugar packet out of her purse, sharing that it was "for emergencies."

A Maryland man who asked not to be identified told Fox News Digital he likes to grab extra napkins for his vehicle and has been known to load up on extra Chick-fil-A sauces.

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall said most business owners want to believe their customers won't take advantage of them, though some do.

"A business owner must have faith in people to maintain a take-what-you-need policy – faith that only a few will grab more than they need," Randall told Fox News Digital.

"As a customer and a member of a community, keep in mind that nothing is free, like the shopping cart. It is a courtesy provided by the business to make your experience a more pleasant one."

Some people take it too far, Randall said. She cited examples of people filling a personal 16-ounce thermos with coffee creamer or taking an entire canister of stir sticks for a child's school project.

She said businesses could take steps to discourage pocket-packing by putting up signs saying, "Take what you need."

The establishments could also hand out items, letting customers request more if needed.

To those who take pocket-packing to the extreme, Randall said she would ask them, "How would you react if your guests walked out with a few rolls of toilet paper and a bottle of wine for later?"