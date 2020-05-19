Caribou Coffee employee seen in TikTok video removing cup sleeves over coronavirus mixed-message

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Minnesota-based coffee chain known for its catchy slogans is trying to fix an ill-timed marketing ploy that contradicts recommended behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

An employee posted a video to TikTok showing what appeared to be a box of coffee sleeves with phrases like: "The scenic route is the only route" and "May cause irrepressible happiness."

"I have to take out every fourth one, because they printed them with the words: '"Fight the urge to remain indoors,'" he said.

The offending sleeves are then placed in a separate crate. In a statement to Fox News, the chain said employees were asked to "sort out materials that were produced before the pandemic and aren't exactly on point with the heroic efforts that are being made to contain the Coronavirus."

The company said it has implemented social distancing measures and other protocols to limit the spread of the contagion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other brands have found themselves walking a tightrope during the COVID-19 crisis.

KFC suspended its campaign in the United Kingdom after people were seen in commercials licking their fingers while eating fried chicken, Ad Age reported in March. Hershey pulled two televisions spots from its “heartwarming the world” campaign that showed people handing out chocolate bars with hugs and handshakes.