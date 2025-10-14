Kiwi could help ease a very common digestive condition — here's how

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If your digestive system's been a bit sluggish, scientists have found some new solutions — including a fruit you might already have at home.

Researchers in the United Kingdom recently published new guidelines in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics about the foods that can relieve constipation.

In an Oct. 13 news release, King's College London said the research is the "first ever evidence-based dietary guidelines for adults with chronic constipation."

The main recommendations are kiwi, rye bread and mineral water — all of which appear to improve bowel regularity.

It turns out that eating plain fiber isn't enough, according to researchers.

"Our guidelines found that there simply isn't enough evidence to suggest [fiber] actually works in constipation specifically. Instead, our research reveals some new dietary strategies that could indeed help patients," study author Eirini Dimidi said.

"At the same time, we urgently need more high-quality trials to strengthen the evidence on what works and what doesn't."

Jason Heiselman, a New York-based certified nutritionist and professional chef at Hungryroot, told Fox News Digital that kiwis contain vitamin E and an enzyme called actinidin, which can speed up digestion and combat bloating.

"Feels like a no-brainer to include a few slices with any meal," said Heiselman, who was not involved with the new study. "Pairing kiwi with some good fat sources like seeds, nuts or full-fat dairy allows your body to absorb more nutrients."

"It's also absolutely delicious," added Heiselman.

If you don't have a sweet tooth for fruit salads and kiwi smoothie bowls, the fruit is an "underutilized element" in savory dishes, he said.

The chef, whose family is Sicilian, is well-acquainted with kiwis, as they've grown on the island of Etna since the early 1900s.

"Raw kiwi slices often make their way to my dinner table," he said.

"I treat them like freshly grown tomatoes and serve them with salty cheeses, toasted pistachios and shaved red onion."

He said as well, "I've also had great success using kiwi as a base for chutneys and relishes."

Dimidi, the study author, hopes that adding kiwis and other foods recommended in the study can help people "self-manage their symptoms more and improve their quality of life."

"For the first time, we've provided direction on what dietary approaches could genuinely help and which diet advice lacks evidence," she said.