5 bulk grocery staples that might actually be a waste of money, experts warn

As families head into the holiday season, many shoppers assume warehouse clubs and big-box stores are the smartest places to save — but consumer experts warn that jumbo purchases can quietly drain your budget.

"Buying in bulk seems like the smart move when trying to afford food during this expensive season, but it can backfire," Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert based in California, told Fox News Digital.

Key grocery staples such as produce and dairy are pricier than last year, so experts say shoppers should be selective, starting with these five items that are rarely a good deal in bulk.

1. Fresh produce

Fruits and vegetables like berries, avocados, bananas and spinach rarely survive long enough for smaller households to get their money's worth, savvy shoppers say.

"You're not going to go through that food fast enough to have it at its freshest, unless you're having guests," Trae Bodge, a New Jersey-based shopping expert and brand strategist, told Fox News Digital. "You can certainly break these rules a little bit during the holidays."

Shoppers should avoid one especially tempting bulk item — pre-cut fruit salad — unless it's being served immediately, she said.

"You will get a much better deal buying the whole produce in smaller quantities and doing the cutting yourself … Those pre-made fruit salads are marked up by around 100%," she said.

2. Milk and yogurt

Milk is often priced low at regular grocery stores as a "loss leader," Woroch said, meaning the store takes a hit to get you in the door.

So buying it in bulk doesn't save much, and it may spoil before you drink it.

Yogurt is another item that looks economical but turns quickly.

"Yogurt can go bad in a few weeks," Woroch said. "Look for deals on individual containers instead."

3. Bread and baked goods

Bread often goes stale or moldy long before families can finish the giant twin- or triple-packs sold at warehouse stores.

"Bread can spoil quickly, and you can find plenty of deals rotating on different types of bread at your local grocery store or big-box retailers without having to worry about eating it all before it gets moldy," Woroch said.

Freezing is an option, but only if you have the space.

4. Bulk spices, rice and olive oil

These pantry staples sound like a safe bulk buy, but they lose quality faster than most people realize.

"Things like spices, brown rice and olive oil are not at their best after about six months," Bodge said.

Other pantry items, however, may be worth it, Woroch said.

"I'm a fan of buying pantry staples in bulk, especially around the holidays when I'm cooking and baking more. ... Just make sure to use airtight containers," she added.

"Flour and sugar are single-ingredient goods, so a name brand can't produce it any differently than the store brand, so save yourself money."

5. Chips, crackers and nuts

Lots of snacks can go stale soon after opening, but some are packaged in a way that helps keep them fresh for longer.

"If you want to buy in bulk, look for crackers sold in 'fresh' stacks, which means they have smaller packaged crackers inside the box to preserve freshness," Woroch said.

"Otherwise, look for discounts on regular-size bags from big-box stores to score the best bargain."

Buying nuts and seeds in bulk can also backfire because oxygen causes them to lose freshness and many of them actually need refrigeration to stay fresh.

Plus, the snack aisle is frequently marked down anyway, experts note.

Splitting oversized hauls with family or neighbors, breaking down giant gift baskets from warehouse clubs, stocking up on budget-friendly alcohol and leaning on store brands and savings apps can help shoppers stretch their dollars.

Avoid the free samples, which will often tempt you into buying more, Bodge said.

"If you end up tossing a third of what you buy, you didn't save anything," she added.