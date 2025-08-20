Las Vegas steak specials tempt travelers seeking flavor without Strip-sized costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With trips to Las Vegas growing more and more expensive, some tourists are honing in on the affordable things the city still has to offer.

Las Vegas restaurants serve some of the most decadent and expensive steaks in the world, ranging from A5 Miyazaki wagyu to $1,000 "Beef Case" tomahawk steaks. But what if you just want a cheap meal?

Fox News Digital spoke with Michael Politz, founder of Food & Beverage Magazine, to find out which steaks offer the most bang for the buck.

A Las Vegas resident, Politz identified three restaurants that offer plenty of steak for a reasonable price. Check these out.

1. Jackson's Bar & Grill

Politz said this unassuming grill offers one of the best deals off the Strip.

Jackson's Bar & Grill offers a $22 ribeye special – a pound of steak with two sides, Texas toast and plenty of vegetables.

Politz said Jackson's "delivers one of the best steak values in town" — adding that the ribeye is never frozen.

"Generous portions, perfectly cooked to order and consistently juicy make this special hard to beat."

A Jackson's Bar & Grill employee told Fox News Digital it sells 200 of these steaks a day – available morning and night.

"We offer it as a breakfast, steak and eggs, or as a dinner entrée with potato and veggies," the employee said.

Jackson's is located at 6020 W. Flamingo Road.

2. John Cutter Grill & Tavern

This steakhouse offers an exceptional half-price steak special, Politz said, but it's only available on Sundays.

All of John Cutter's steaks – ranging from its $56 bone-in ribeye to the $42 6-ounce petit filet – are half-off that day.

"John Cutter's half-price steak special on Sundays is an excellent deal," Politz said.

"[It's] an incredible value compared to the Strip's pricier steakhouses."

Despite the lower price point, "the steaks are impressively tender, juicy and well-seasoned, rivaling cuts you'd expect to pay three to four times for," Politz said.

Fox News Digital reached out to John Cutter for comment.

John Cutter is located at 11770 W. Charleston Blvd., at the western end of Las Vegas.

3. Herbs & Rye

This restaurant has built a cult following around its half-price steak happy hour, said Politz.

"[It's] offered both early evening and late night," the Vegas expert said.

"Guests enjoy perfectly cooked, juicy and well-seasoned steaks at unbeatable value, all within a moody, speakeasy-style setting that feels timeless and unmistakably classic."

Some of the half-off deals include filet mignon for $35 and New York strip for $29, according to Herbs & Rye's website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Herbs & Rye for comment.

Herbs & Rye is located at 3713 W. Sahara Ave.