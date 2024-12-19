5 holidays tips for limiting your drink choices to save time and money

During the holidays, people are more likely than at other times of the year to entertain family and friends at home.

While it's always nice to host a get-together, it can be daunting – and pricey – to set menus.

One way to keep expenses in check is to limit the beverage offerings.

HOLIDAY DRINK RECIPE IS 'REALLY EASY,' 'LOOKS REALLY GOOD,' SAYS HEAD WINEMAKER

Fox News Digital asked hospitality experts for their tips, tricks and hacks to keep spending in check while also keeping holiday spirits high.

Here's what they shared.

1. Know that less is more

Throwing a holiday party doesn't have to be stressful or expensive – and part of the fun is creating your food menus and beverage picks for your guests.

When it comes to drinks, less can be more.

DANA PERINO'S NO. 1 RULE WHEN ATTENDING OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTIES

"By keeping your drink options simple and focusing on festive pairings, you can host a fun and memorable event without breaking the bank," Peter Brattander, vice president of food and beverage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

"You want to keep things simple and focus on your guests rather than playing bartender all night."

2. Reduce your stress as a host

When planning beverages for entertaining at home, it's all about making thoughtful choices that cater to everyone, Brattander said.

"Limiting your beverage offerings to a few wines, beers and a small selection of spirits is a thoughtful and practical approach to hosting a holiday gathering," he said.

8 GREAT GIFTS FOR FOOD AND WINE LOVERS THIS SEASON

"It keeps the focus on family, connection and the meal rather than making the event a cocktail-centric party."

"By simplifying the drink menu, you reduce stress as a host and can allocate your time and resources to creating a welcoming atmosphere and delicious food."

3. Create a specific list of drinks

Plan your beverage menu to pair it with what you're serving.

If you are serving multiple courses, such as appetizers, a main and then a dessert, you should serve the dryer wine first, then an off-dry wine and a sweeter wine last, Sharon Fenchak, head winemaker at Biltmore Winery in Asheville, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

She said simplifying selections for a holiday get-together is a good move.

A signature cocktail could be a fun addition to your menu.

"For a holiday gathering, I say that three wines, dry white, off-dry rosé and medium-bodied red; two beers - a low-alcohol beer and a craft beer like an India Pale Ale or a lager; a clear spirit (such as gin or vodka) and a brown spirit (such as whiskey) should please any crowd," Fenchak told Fox News Digital.

HOW TO STOCK A HOME BAR AND OTHER COCKTAIL ESSENTIALS REVEALED

In addition, a batched signature cocktail could be a fun addition to your menu, Fenchak said.

"A pre-made, batched signature cocktail or mocktail is a great idea to make an event feel special while keeping it simple at the same time," Fenchak said.

4. Keep things simple

The philosophy for keeping cocktail selections small is the strategy here.

HEARTLESS COWGIRL is 'YELLOWSTONE'-INSPIRED COCKTAIL 'WORTH THE HEARTBREAK'

"I love the idea of keeping things simple yet thoughtful, so start with one or two signature cocktails – something light and refreshing like a margarita is always a good choice," Olivia Pollock, Evite's hosting expert based in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital.

One suggestion is a holiday margarita, such as a cranberry margarita.

Fresh, easy and colorful, it's a perfect holiday cocktail, Pollock noted.

Then, offer a few basic spirits like vodka, whiskey and rum, plus some easy mixers like tonic, soda or juice.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I also keep a large bucket of ice nearby in case someone wants to make champagne on ice or add ice cubes to their wine," she continued.

"This way, guests can mix their own drinks, but you're not overwhelming them with too many choices."

Brattander said offering a post-meal small pour of a digestif or a dessert wine can be a thoughtful finishing touch to make the evening feel complete.

5. Offer non-alcoholic options

Beyond the alcohol, offer some options for your guests, Brattander said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Don't forget about designated drivers or those who don't drink. Tasty non-alcoholic punch or mocktail as a welcome drink can make them feel just as included and set an inclusive warm tone for the evening," Brattander told Fox News Digital.

Cider is also a festive addition to your holiday beverage line-up.

Bonus: Save money on your party

When it comes to buying drinks for your party, Pollock said, a little planning can go a long way in keeping things budget-friendly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Buying in bulk – like larger bottles or cases of wine, beer and spirits – can save you quite a bit, especially for bigger gatherings," she said.

"Also, keep an eye out for sales and promotions. Many stores offer great discounts, particularly around holidays or seasonal events."