Holiday drink recipe is 'really easy,' 'looks really good,' says head winemaker

Looking for a festive cocktail to prepare at your next holiday party?

Fox News Digital spoke to an Illinois-based chef and winemaker who shared a recipe and tips for preparing a "nice and simple" spritzer with some holiday flair.

Briana DiTommaso is not only head winemaker of Provocativo, she's also a mother of three, so she understands the need for quick and easy solutions.

HEARTLESS COWGIRL is 'YELLOWSTONE'-INSPIRED COCKTAIL 'WORTH THE HEARTBREAK'

That's why she came up with a holiday cocktail recipe that doesn't take much time to make. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"You don't have to be a mixologist. You don't have to be a bartender. You don't have to be a professional," she told Fox News Digital. "This is really easy, and it looks really good."

Holiday Spritzer recipe by Briana DiTommaso

Ingredients (per serving)

Provocativo Sparkling Brut

1 tablespoon simple syrup or honey

'OLD FASHIONED' COCKTAIL RECIPE IS DRINK OF CHOICE FOR OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST DURING APRÈS-SKI

5 fresh raspberries

1 sprig fresh rosemary

7-ounce rocks glass packed with ice

DiTommaso shared a few tips to make the drink even better.

When it comes to the raspberries, "give them a good muddle," DiTommaso told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If you don't have a muddler, a simple spoon will suffice, she said.

"It all works the same way," DiTommaso said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

When keeping the spritzer chilled, more ice is better.

"I like more ice than not enough because I like to keep it cold, and I don't want the ice to melt and water down the drink," DiTommaso said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The result is a drink that "looks really festive for the holidays."

This recipe is owned by Briana DiTommaso and was shared with Fox News Digital.