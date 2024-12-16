Expand / Collapse search
Cocktail

Holiday drink recipe is 'really easy,' 'looks really good,' says head winemaker

All that's needed is sparkling wine, raspberries, a muddler or spoon — and ice

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Winemaker prepares holiday spritzer: 'Nice and simple' Video

Winemaker prepares holiday spritzer: 'Nice and simple'

Briana DiTommaso, head winemaker at Provocativo, shares her "nice and simple" holiday spritzer recipe, along with some helpful tips.

Looking for a festive cocktail to prepare at your next holiday party?

Fox News Digital spoke to an Illinois-based chef and winemaker who shared a recipe and tips for preparing a "nice and simple" spritzer with some holiday flair.

Briana DiTommaso is not only head winemaker of Provocativo, she's also a mother of three, so she understands the need for quick and easy solutions.

That's why she came up with a holiday cocktail recipe that doesn't take much time to make. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"You don't have to be a mixologist. You don't have to be a bartender. You don't have to be a professional," she told Fox News Digital. "This is really easy, and it looks really good."

Briana DiTommaso holds her finished holiday cocktail in front of the camera.

Briana DiTommaso holds her finished holiday cocktail in front of the camera. (Fox News Digital)

Holiday Spritzer recipe by Briana DiTommaso

Ingredients (per serving) 

Provocativo Sparkling Brut

1 tablespoon simple syrup or honey

5 fresh raspberries

1 sprig fresh rosemary

7-ounce rocks glass packed with ice

Briana DiTommaso's holiday spritzer is made with sparkling wine (left) and uses a sprig of rosemary (right) as garnish.

DiTommaso's holiday spritzer is made with sparkling wine and uses a sprig of rosemary as garnish. (Provocativo)

DiTommaso shared a few tips to make the drink even better.

When it comes to the raspberries, "give them a good muddle," DiTommaso told Fox News Digital.

If you don't have a muddler, a simple spoon will suffice, she said.

Briana DiTommaso uses a muddler to crush raspberries in a glass while demonstrating the steps for making a holiday cocktail.

DiTommaso uses a muddler to crush raspberries in a glass, but she said a spoon works just as well. (Fox News Digital)

"It all works the same way," DiTommaso said.

When keeping the spritzer chilled, more ice is better.

"I like more ice than not enough because I like to keep it cold, and I don't want the ice to melt and water down the drink," DiTommaso said.

The result is a drink that "looks really festive for the holidays."

This recipe is owned by Briana DiTommaso and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 