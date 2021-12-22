'Tis the season for cranberry margaritas: Recipe
This cranberry-orange margarita is a crowd-pleasing winner
You may think of margaritas as the ideal beach drink, but crafting the cocktail with cranberries can make for a delightful holiday special.
When Rachel Gurk, owner of Rachel Cooks, shared her recipe for a cranberry margarita, we knew we had to try it.
"Margaritas shouldn’t be only for sunny days and beaches! This fun twist on a classic margarita makes it perfect for fall and winter days," Gurk told Fox News. "Garnish with a few fresh cranberries for a super festive beverage!"
Cranberry Margarita by Rachel Gurk, owner of Rachel Cooks
Makes 5 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- Kosher salt for rimming glasses
- 1 ½ cups cranberry juice (look for one that is 100% juice)
- ¾ cup tequila
- ½ cup orange liqueur
- ½ cup orange juice, freshly squeezed
- ¼ cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
- Fresh cranberries and orange or lime wedges for garnish, optional
Directions:
- If desired, rim glasses by dipping the top of the glass into juice and then kosher salt.
- Stir cranberry juice, tequila, orange liqueur, orange juice, and lime juice together in a pitcher; serve over ice. Garnish with fresh cranberries or orange and lime wedges.
Notes:
- Want it a little sweeter? Try adding just a touch of simple syrup.
- Make a pitcher. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled, and you can make it up to a day ahead. Store in the refrigerator.
- Cranberry juice can be substituted for pomegranate juice for a pomegranate margarita.
This original recipe is owned by Rachel Cooks and was shared with Fox News.