'Tis the season for cranberry margaritas: Recipe

You may think of margaritas as the ideal beach drink, but crafting the cocktail with cranberries can make for a delightful holiday special.

When Rachel Gurk, owner of Rachel Cooks, shared her recipe for a cranberry margarita, we knew we had to try it.

"Margaritas shouldn’t be only for sunny days and beaches! This fun twist on a classic margarita makes it perfect for fall and winter days," Gurk told Fox News. "Garnish with a few fresh cranberries for a super festive beverage!"

WHERE WAS THE MARGARITA INVENTED?

Cranberry Margarita by Rachel Gurk, owner of Rachel Cooks

Makes 5 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Kosher salt for rimming glasses

1 ½ cups cranberry juice (look for one that is 100% juice)

¾ cup tequila

½ cup orange liqueur

½ cup orange juice, freshly squeezed

¼ cup lime juice, freshly squeezed

Fresh cranberries and orange or lime wedges for garnish, optional

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS EARLY WITH THIS WINTER SPARKLING SANGRIA

Directions:

If desired, rim glasses by dipping the top of the glass into juice and then kosher salt. Stir cranberry juice, tequila, orange liqueur, orange juice, and lime juice together in a pitcher; serve over ice. Garnish with fresh cranberries or orange and lime wedges.

CHEERS RELATIVES WITH THIS PINEAPPLE VODKA MIMOSA

Notes:

Want it a little sweeter? Try adding just a touch of simple syrup.

Make a pitcher. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled, and you can make it up to a day ahead. Store in the refrigerator.

Cranberry juice can be substituted for pomegranate juice for a pomegranate margarita.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by Rachel Cooks and was shared with Fox News.