'Tis the season for cranberry margaritas: Recipe

This cranberry-orange margarita is a crowd-pleasing winner

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
You may think of margaritas as the ideal beach drink, but crafting the cocktail with cranberries can make for a delightful holiday special. 

When Rachel Gurk, owner of Rachel Cooks, shared her recipe for a cranberry margarita, we knew we had to try it. 

"Margaritas shouldn’t be only for sunny days and beaches! This fun twist on a classic margarita makes it perfect for fall and winter days," Gurk told Fox News. "Garnish with a few fresh cranberries for a super festive beverage!"

Cranberry Margarita by Rachel Gurk, owner of Rachel Cooks

Rachel Gurk of Rachel Cooks shares her ‘Cranberry Margarita’ recipe with Fox News.

Makes 5 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • Kosher salt for rimming glasses
  • 1 ½ cups cranberry juice (look for one that is 100% juice)
  • ¾ cup tequila
  • ½ cup orange liqueur
  • ½ cup orange juice, freshly squeezed
  • ¼ cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • Fresh cranberries and orange or lime wedges for garnish, optional

This holiday margarita includes fresh cranberries and orange or lime wedges for garnish.

Directions:

  1. If desired, rim glasses by dipping the top of the glass into juice and then kosher salt.
  2. Stir cranberry juice, tequila, orange liqueur, orange juice, and lime juice together in a pitcher; serve over ice. Garnish with fresh cranberries or orange and lime wedges.

Notes:

  • Want it a little sweeter? Try adding just a touch of simple syrup.
  • Make a pitcher. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled, and you can make it up to a day ahead. Store in the refrigerator.
  • Cranberry juice can be substituted for pomegranate juice for a pomegranate margarita.
Rachel Gurk's ‘Cranberry Margarita’ is the perfect mix of sweet and tart.

This original recipe is owned by Rachel Cooks and was shared with Fox News.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.