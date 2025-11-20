Top American pasta brands ready to take over amid tariffs on imported products

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With new tariffs threatening to raise prices on Italian imports, American pasta makers — from century-old brands to modern innovators — are ready to fill the gap with U.S.-made alternatives.

"New U.S. tariffs will raise prices on imported Italian goods, especially pasta, olive oil and cheeses," said Kyle Taylor, an Atlanta chef and the founder of He Cooks.

"There's not much margin to begin with, so when costs increase, a ripple effect is created that will be felt [all the way] down to the consumer. Conversely, Italian producers may limit their overseas supply in a proactive response to tariffs, which would also affect prices stateside."

The products most at risk are the ones tied to strict regional rules and high-quality standards, Taylor told Fox News Digital.

"There's no replacement for something like Parmigiano Reggiano cheese or slow-dried Italian pasta with lower-cost alternatives without a noticeable drop in quality."

Fortunately, pastas that use high-quality wheat and traditional techniques can fill the gap.

"A few American brands are doing that well," Taylor said.

Here are five top American-made pasta brands.

1. Ronzoni

American shoppers should seek out pastas that use durum wheat, bronze molds and slow drying, as well as small-batch domestic sauce and olive oil producers who prioritize quality, Taylor suggested.

Ronzoni, founded in 1915 in New York, according to its website, is one of the most widely recognized durum, or semolina, wheat brands. Made without additives, the brand offers a broad range of shapes and recipes, including elbows, ziti and oven-ready lasagna sheets. It typically goes for around $2 to $2.50 per box.

2. Creamette

Creamette is a long-standing American pasta brand with Midwestern roots dating back to the late 1800s, known for practical cooking, good value and being a pantry mainstay.

"Creamette may not be the fanciest brand or have the most elaborate packaging, but what it does have is consistency," according to a pasta ranking by the Daily Meal.

Many supermarkets list the pasta at just over $1 per box online.

3. Banza

Banza was founded in Detroit in 2014 by brothers Brian and Scott Rudolph, who created a high-protein, gluten-free pasta made from chickpeas instead of wheat. It quickly grew into one of the fastest-rising U.S. pasta brands, thanks to its nutritious profile, familiar texture and appeal to health-conscious consumers, according to reports.

"Tariffs will not stop Americans from cooking pasta, but they will push the market toward more domestic craft options and draw a more apparent and expensive distinction between everyday and premium products," Taylor noted.

4. Mueller's

Founded in 1867 by German immigrant Christian Mueller in New Jersey, Mueller's began with homemade egg noodles that he sold door to door and grew to be a local favorite and, eventually, a beloved national brand known as "the original American pasta," according to Mueller's website.

It uses North American durum semolina and offers straightforward, familiar pasta shapes and types. It can be found for as low as 56 cents and up to $1.50 per box, according to online grocery retailers.

5. Barilla

Founded in Parma, Italy, in 1877, Barilla is now the world's largest pasta maker, and its familiar blue box pastas sold in U.S. grocery stores are made domestically in Iowa and New York.

Barilla is known for its consistent quality, quick cook time and reliable "al dente" texture, along with non-GMO ingredients and a wide range of whole grain, protein-fortified and gluten-free options for around $1.50 to $2.50 per box.

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Pasta Association and each of the U.S.-based brands for comment.