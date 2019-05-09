Tim Tebow praises his mom in touching Mother's Day message: 'I love you so much'

Tim Tebow, the Heisman Trophy-winning former quarterback turned baseball player, expressed his gratitude to his mom in a special Mother’s Day tribute on “Fox & Friends.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt played the message for Tebow’s mother, Pam, who appeared on the show to talk about her new book, “Ripple Effects,” and how faith helped her make the toughest decision of her life.

“Mom, I love you so much. Congratulations on your book,” he said. “I know some people say this but you are the world's greatest mom. I love you so much. I'm so proud of you and some things I'm blessed to be proud of and accomplished is because of you. I love you.”

Earhardt then praised Pam for doing a good job raising the former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor league outfielder.

“Well, you know, we just -- we really worked hard at it but, you know, God does more. He is a great kid,” she replied.

Earlier in the show, Pam discussed a special gift her son got the family when he first started to make an income. She recalled that Tim got her a key and was chided by his siblings for it.

“The kids laughed and said, ‘Oh, it's the key to your heart,’” Pamela Tebow recalled. He said, ‘No, mom, you are the key to my success.’”

She also mentioned how having Tim could have killed her while she was serving in a mission in the Philippines. A doctor told her she needed to abort the baby to save her life. She told Earhardt her faith in God helped her make the right decision.

“We had to make that decision because we knew … there could have been a sacrifice involved the case so often and I have met people whose mothers did sacrifice their life for the life of their children,” she said. “But, we just decided that was the only choice we could make. And we just let God be God."