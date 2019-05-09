Tim Tebow’s mom opens up on how faith guides her life, how it helped her make her toughest decision

Pam Tebow, the mother of New York Mets prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, opened up about how faith guided her through the toughest decision of her life.

Tebow, the author of new book titled “Ripple Effects,” appeared on “Fox & Friends” and spoke to co-host Ainsley Earhardt about the birth of the future star athlete and how she was risking her life to give birth to him.

Tebow explained how she was on a mission serving on an island in the Philippines when she was told to have an abortion to save her life.

“We lived on a primitive island in the Philippines and we went to the ‘best doctor in town,’ and another missionary friend who lived in the area had gone to this doctor and, so, there was no plan B doctor around,” Tebow said. "So, she did some tests and told me I needed to abort in order to save my life because he said he was massive fetal tissue."

She said her faith in God helped her make the right decision.

“We had to make that decision because we knew … there could have been a sacrifice involved the case so often and I have met people whose mothers did sacrifice their life for the life of their children,” she said.. “But, we just decided that was the only choice we could make. And we just let God be God.”

"Fox & Friends" then surprised Tebow with a special message from her son. In a touching Mother’s Day tribute, Tim Tebow left a special message for his mother.

“Mom, I love you so much. Congratulations on your book,” he said. “I know some people say this but you are the world's greatest mom. I love you so much. I'm so proud of you and some things I'm blessed to be proud of and accomplished is because of you. I love you.”

Earhardt praised Pamela Tebow for doing a good job at raising the former NFL quarterback.

“Well, you know, we just -- we really worked hard at it but, you know, God does more. He is a great kid,” she replied.