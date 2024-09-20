"Welcome Week" Helps Servicemembers Adjust To New Communities

Every year, more than 600,000 active duty military families move because of new

deployments. And most of those families are living off military bases and installations – meaning they need to get used to new towns and cities on a regular basis. That’s why Blue Star Families, a nonprofit supporting military households, is kicking off it’s 5th annual "welcome week" on September 21st to help servicemembers and their loved ones adjust to their new surroundings.

"It’s a week for a community to say ‘hey, we know you’re here. We see you. We’re

so glad you’re here. Come get to know us,’" Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-

Douquet says.

Welcome Week events are planned at schools, libraries, and more

than 100 Starbucks locations across the country. There’s also a special focus this year on bringing back good old fashioned block parties as a way for servicemembers and their families to get to know their neighbors and make new connections.

"When we can help make those families feel welcome and part of the community,

they can keep serving for us," Roth Douquet said. "And more than that, they can

get to know others in their community who can really be inspired. The community events are also helping bridge political divides, she says. "We as a nation have to be strong together. And when we rally around these families, we also rally around each other."