Todd Starnes: The left wants to replace God with socialism

Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes says radical fringe groups on the left are trying to dismantle America's freedoms, and chief among them is religious liberty.

The host of "Starnes Country" on Fox Nation said he chose the title for his new book, "Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left from Killing a Nation," to fit the "provocative time" facing the country.

“After my last book came out, 'The Deplorables Guide,' I noticed that there was a trend developing in the country with the rise of socialism,” Starnes said. “We’ve been wondering for many years now why is it that the left has been so hell-bent on declaring war on religious liberty and taking God out of the public marketplace.”

"For socialism to rise and really take root, they've got to get rid of religious liberty," Starnes told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning. "They've got to take away the foundation of this country and that's exactly what's happened."

The conservative commentator praised Dave Chappelle for his Netflix special "Sticks and Stones," hitting back against cancel culture and other politically correct ideas.

"My hat is off to Dave Chappelle," Starnes said. "He is actually talking about what we need to talk about in this country. The attacks on free speech. The attacks on our fundamental rights here."

"We're talking about efforts to destroy artwork that people find offensive, banning books like 'Little House on the Prarie' and 'To Kill a Mockingbird.' We're talking about taking away monuments and paintings depicting our Founding Fathers."

Starnes said he believes President Trump, who has championed religious liberty and pro-life issues, has "saved our nation" by "undoing a lot of the damage that was done" by former President Obama. "[He] promised to fundamentally transform America and he delivered on that campaign promise," the radio host said.

But the "Culture Jihad" author is concerned about the shift in the nation over the next 10 years.

"You see our public school system is being used as the engine to drive the social change," Starnes concluded. "A majority of younger Americans ... don't believe that religion and patriotism are important to their lives anymore."