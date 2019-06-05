From slums to sainthood: Vatican names Filipino boy who died at 17 'Servant of God'

Darwin Ramos, a Filipino former street child who died in 2012 due to a serious degenerative disease, is on his way to sainthood.

Pope Francis declared Darwin "Servant of God," giving the Diocese of Cubao (Manila suffragan) the green light to start the Catholic process of beatification and canonization, according to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

POPE FRANCIS MADE THIS BIG CHANGE TO LORD'S PRAYER

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the congregation's prefect, made the declaration in March, but it was only made last week, ucanews.com reported.

Born in the slums of Pasay City on the outskirts of Manila in 1994, Darwin became a street child surviving through begging. At 7 years old, he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease characterized by muscle weakness, and in 2006, he was rescued by the Tulay ng Kabataan (TNK) or Bridge of Children Foundation. He then lived in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Center, a home for handicapped boys.

RIVAL GANG MEMBERS RISK THEIR LIVES TO GET BAPTIZED TOGETHER IN TEXAS MAXIMUM-SECURITY PRISON

Darwin was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith in 2007, which he fully embraced and used to help others around him.

"For me, it's a mission," Darwin said of his handicap. "For me to know Him better in truth and for me to truth Him better, that I learn to trust Him and to believe in Him...in God, in Jesus because He, only, knows all things of this world and because He is not overburdening me. He is the one in charge!...and this is what I need to do while I can still hold on."

Despite his condition worsening, Darwin, whose name means "dear/gifted friend" was beloved by the other kids and his caretakers described him as a "loving child" with a "fighting spirit," who was constantly praying.

The Servant of God died at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City on Sept. 23, 2012. The day before, he thanked those caring for him by writing "a huge thank you" and "I am very happy."

IRAQI CHRISTIAN SURVIVES BEING BURNED ALIVE BY ISIS 3 TIMES: '[JESUS] SPOKE TO ME'

Bishop Honesto Ongtioco of Cubao started the process at the request of the Friends of Darwin Ramos Association.

“Darwin is an example of holiness," Ongtioco said. "Being a street child, afflicted with myopathy, he is closely united with Christ in his suffering and joy,” Ongtioco said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the "Servant of God" status, Darwin has cleared the first hurdle to sainthood, leading up to canonization, in which miracles must be verified and attributed to his intercession.