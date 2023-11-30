Pope Francis' illness revealed to be 'very acute infectious bronchitis'

Pope Francis announced at a seminar this week that he was diagnosed with "very acute infectious bronchitis."

The pontiff made the announcement at the Vatican's "Ethics in Health Management" seminar on Thursday, joking to the audience, "As you can see, I am alive."

"Thank God it wasn’t pneumonia. It is a very acute, infectious bronchitis. I do not have a fever anymore, but am still on antibiotics and such," Pope Francis told the health care professionals in attendance.

The pontiff went on to mention his canceled trip to the United Arab Emirates to speak at the United Nations' COP28 climate conference.

"The doctor did not let me go to Dubai," the pope said. "The reason is that it is very hot there, and you go from heat to air conditioning."

The pontiff wished to attend the COP28 as he has made caring for the environment a priority of his papacy. He also wanted to participate in some way in the discussions, according to the Holy See.

Francis' announcement that he is "still alive" is a running gag of his papacy – the pope often emphasizes his continued survival after health scares, sometimes mentioning that many wish him dead.

"Still alive!" the pope quipped to journalists after being discharged from Gemelli Hospital after recovering from a respiratory illness in April.

He made a similar joke in 2021 in an interview with La Stampa after a successful colon surgery, saying, "I am still alive, even if some people wanted me dead!"

Pope Francis' health has been a concern for several years due to his long history of medical complications.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man. He also suffers from sciatica nerve pain.

In late March, Francis spent three days at Gemelli with an acute case of bronchitis, during which he was treated with intravenous antibiotics.

