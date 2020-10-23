Kevin and Sam Sorbo starring in new pro-life documentary that endorses Trump

A new documentary featuring actress Sam Sorbo and her husband, Kevin, warns about the societal impact of abortion and praises President Trump for his progress on the issue.

Sam Sorbo told Fox News last Tuesday that the film is about much more than babies. Both she and director Frank Panico frame stances on abortion as the critical issue in American society, determining how people view life and maintain civility in politics.

"It's not about babies," she said. "I mean, I hate to say that because, of course for me, a lot of it is about babies, but it's about more than just babies, because babies are human beings. They grow up to be human beings."

FACEBOOK REVERSING BAN ON AD THAT CLAIMED BIDEN-HARRIS SUPPORTS 'ABORTION UP TO THE MOMENT OF BIRTH'

Perhaps the most poignant aspect of the documentary is its full-throated endorsement of President Trump.

Many Christian leaders have coalesced around Trump, despite harboring reservations for the erstwhile Manhattan playboy in the 2016 presidential race. However, some Americans of faith are still critical of the president, his past, and the tone he's taken during his first term.

In a recent blog post, renowned pastor John Piper pushed back on the notion that Christians should weigh Trump's policies more heavily than his character.

"I find it bewildering that Christians can be so sure that greater damage will be done by bad judges, bad laws, and bad policies than is being done by the culture-infecting spread of the gangrene of sinful self-exaltation, and boasting, and strife-stirring," he said.

ANTI-ABORTION GROUP FIGHTING BACK AFTER UNIVERSITY SENATORS SAY THEIR OPINIONS ARE 'HATEFUL,' NOT 'EQUAL'

At one point, Piper calls it "naive to think that a man can be effectively pro-life and manifest consistently the character traits that lead to death — temporal and eternal."

But Trump's unconventional style, Sam Sorbo indicated, is what makes him such a great champion of conservative interests.

"He is the least political president we've ever had in modern times. He's the least political -- because he doesn’t care, he cares about the human being. He cares about human beings and America and so he makes decisions based on what's good for America, first and foremost," she said.

She pointed to Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, despite facing outrage on an international scale.

Like Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Danenfelser, Sam Sorbo later highlighted Trump's take-no-prisoners approach on the issue during his debate with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"What Trump did that was extraordinarily brave, and what resonated so profoundly with me is he took on Hillary Clinton during the debate and said 'she supports late-term abortion, and I don't,'" Sam Sorbo said.

APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS KENTUCKY ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

"It was not even in the vernacular of the media to talk about that. Because as the left would have you think, it’s a foregone conclusion, my body, my choice ... For Trump to do that, honestly it’s hard for me to talk about it without getting emotional, because what he did there was political suicide, and yet it worked because he understood that this nation actually does support life ... the loud voices don't, but the nation does. And so, we -- Frank and I -- saw an opportunity basically to pay it back, and to say, you know what, 'we're behind him.'"

Panico says he is currently offering the documentary for free at leadersforlifefilm.com, in hopes that it will help Trump's re-election.

The documentary itself touches on a number of recent issues that have flared in the abortion debate. For example, it features the Benham Brothers -- twins David Benham and Jason Benham -- discussing how their father, Flip Benham, won over Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade. The sincerity of McCorvey's conviction came under scrutiny after a documentary was released in which she appeared to say that her anti-abortion activism was an act.

Several sources close to McCorvey have cast doubt on the interview, saying their own personal experience with her flew in the face of what appeared in the "AKA Jane Roe" documentary. "I don’t know what the interview was that the documentary is touting, or what was said leading up to it," Fr. Frank Pavone, who has backed Trump, said in an op-ed for Fox News.

"What I do know is that the conversion and commitment, the agony and the joy I witnessed firsthand for 22 years was not a fake. There is zero percent chance of that."

So far, the president has been hailed by Panico and other conservatives as "the most pro-life" in American history. Besides nominating a host of conservative jurists, Trump has taken a series of executive actions that seek to restrict resources for abortion providers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, like other executive orders, a Democratic president could more easily revoke those than they could anti-abortion protections installed by the legislature. Trump ultimately failed to get a 20-week ban through a Republican Senate, and hasn't fulfilled his promise to defund Planned Parenthood at the congressional level.

Regardless, Sam Sorbo says Trump's leadership on the issue is reason enough to support him.

"The country responds to leadership," Sam Sorbo said, before mentioning the debate with Clinton.