Jonathan Cahn’s new book draws on ancient biblical prophecies

It's sometimes hard to tell the difference between truth and fiction when reading Jonathan Cahn's books. So much of what he writes about is based on real people, real events, and predictions for the future that one commentator called him a modern-day Nostradamus, the 16th Century astrologer, physician and seer, known for his predictions.

Cahn’s new book “The Oracle: Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled,” is in line with his previous offers, "The Harbinger" and "The Paradigm," historical narratives that mix politics, espionage, and biblical prophecy.

Cahn said the story is merely the vehicle through which he delivers his message of biblical truth. He's Jewish but was an atheist until he researched some of the biblical prophecies tied to the Jewish tradition of the reading of the scrolls.

"They're appointed words that are read every week on the Sabbath in the synagogues," Cahn said.

This latest book draws on primarily two things -- the year of jubilee and Moses’ prophetic words.

First, the Old Testament mandate of the year of jubilee. The Mosaic Law (the Law of Moses) stipulated that every seven years the Israelites were to return property to their original owners. Slaves would be freed, land would be given back, etc. But the 50th year, came at the conclusion of the heavenly number of the seventh of seven, the year of jubilee. This end of the cycle of seven sevens would be the Shmita, or Sabbatical year.

Next, a biblical prophecy, from the words of Moses that predicted a foreigner’s visit to the Land of Israel and sees its desolation (Deuteronomy 29: 22). Cahn said that visitor came 150 years ago, and that it was Mark Twain, whose famous book "The Innocents Abroad," described the desolation of the Holy Land.

The reading of the Jewish scrolls during the same week showed the words of Moses predicting the visit.

You can choose to not believe all that Cahn ties together, but regardless, it's a fascinating way to view today's events, and even today's politicians, like President Trump, whose coming to power is also featured in the book as predicted in biblical prophecy.

“Continuously, the Bible says God sends His word into the world, and it affects history,” Cahn said.

The fact of the matter is, the Bible says that God’s Word has power, that it’s not just words written on paper. Hebrews 4:12 says, “For the word of God is alive and active….”

That’s either true or it isn’t. Cahn believes it is, and has written his narratives to convince his readers.