What is Eid Al-Fitr?

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Turkey's Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, early Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Eid Al-Fitr is a holiday in Islam that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

The "Festival of Breaking the Fast" is typically celebrated for three days, but the Muslim world has been split on the start of Eid, as it's based on the new moon.

In the U.S., Eid starts on May 24, 2020.

Muslim observers mark it in different ways around the world with prayers, social gatherings, festive meals, charity and gift-giving.

The common greeting is "Eid Mubarak," which means "Have a blessed Eid."

Eid Al-Fitr also is known as the lesser Eid celebration compared to the Eid Al-Adha, the "Feast of the Sacrifice," or "Greater Eid," which marks the sacrifice of Abraham.

