Pope Francis calls NY Cardinal Dolan, says New Yorkers are in his prayers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pope Francis has a special message for New Yorkers as the city and the state are the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope contacted Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, Tuesday saying New Yorkers were in his prayers in a special way as the city remains the virus epicenter with more than 110,465 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,905 deaths.

MISSISSIPPI GROUP PRAYS FOR HOSPITAL STAFF, PATIENTS DURING LUNCH BREAK

“Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, called me this afternoon at about 2 p.m. to express his love, concern, and closeness to all the people of New York, especially those who are sick, during the coronavirus outbreak," Dolan said in a statement to Fox News.

The pope celebrated Easter alone for the first time as Catholic faithful around the world were forced to watch it online. He called Dolan, who presides over St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, from his residence in the Doma Santa Marta.

KENTUCKY PASTOR WHO HELD IN-PERSON EASTER SERVICE WON’T SELF-QUARANTINE

"He asked me to relay his prayerful best wishes to the sick, the doctors, nurses, EMTs, medical professionals, and caregivers who are tending to them, our civic leaders, as well as our priests, religious, and lay people," Dolan said. "He mentioned in a special way Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio and the people of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, and I happily shared the Holy Father’s words with Bishop DiMarzio immediately thereafter."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

At his Easter vigil on Saturday night, Francis urged the faithful not to let the darkness and sorrow of the COVID-19 pandemic rob them of hoping for a better future.

“Tonight we acquire a fundamental right that can never be taken away from us: the right to hope,” he said. “It is a new and living hope that comes from God.”