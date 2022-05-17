Chicago Archdiocese settles with sex abuse victim for $1.2M

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Archdiocese of Chicago will settle with a victim of sex abuse out of court.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, one of the most prominent dioceses in the U.S., avoided a sex abuse lawsuit with a $1.2 million settlement. The victim said he was sexually abused multiple times in 2005 by the disgraced former priest Daniel McCormack. The victim was reportedly 12 years old when the abuse took place at St. Agatha's parish.

"Anyone who's been harmed can say they're whole and that might not be the best way to express it. He has been compensated and can move forward in a better way because of compensation" the victim's attorney, Lindsay Markley, told FOX 32 Chicago.

NYT'S MAUREEN DOWD: 'CATHOLIC,' 'CHURCHLY ETHOS' OF SUPREME COURT THREATENS TO TURN AMERICA 'UPSIDE DOWN'

McCormack is accused of over two dozen cases of abuse in his time as a clergyman. McCormack pleaded guilty in 2007 to the abuse of five children. He is indefinitely held in a state mental facility after being categorized as a "sexually violent person," according to FOX 32.

He was laicized and banned from ministry by the Catholic Church.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A New York Times opinion column from Maureen Dowd Saturday claimed the Catholic Church is imposing its moral view on America by way of the Catholic conservatives on the Supreme Court .

Dowd began her piece, titled "Too Much Church in The State," by specifically targeting conservative Catholic Justice Amy Coney Barrett , claiming the mother of seven is poised to impose her religious will on the country through the Supreme Court.

"During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Amy Coney Barrett tried to reassure Democrats who were leery of her role as a ‘handmaid’ in a Christian group called ‘People of Praise,’" Dowd wrote. The author then trashed the group, saying, "The group has a male-dominated hierarchy and a rigid view of sexuality reflecting conservative gender norms and rejecting openly gay men and women."