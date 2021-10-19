Zac Efron shares shirtless photo from Thailand on 34th birthday: 'Couldn't be a happier moment in my life'

Zac Efron is celebrating his big day.

On Monday, the "17 Again" actor turned 34 and marked the occasion with an uplifting Instagram post.

For his post, the actor posed shirtless wearing only dark-colored swim trunks as he and a chocolate lab waded in the crystal clear waters of Thailand. The actor, showing off his muscular figure, also donned a smile from ear to ear.

"It’s my bday again?" Efron began in the caption. "I’m gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you."

He said that he finds himself "amazingly lucky" to be on an "amazingly fun ride" with his fans and loved ones.

"This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome…" he added. "Couldn’t be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much."

The actor is in Thailand to shoot the Apple TV+ movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," co-starring Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

The movie follows Efron's John Donohue, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is convinced to sneak into Vietnam to wish his friends still in combat well in person.

Plenty of fans took to the comments of the actor's Instagram post to wish him a special day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TROY BOLTON," one wrote, referring to the star's character in the "High School Musical" trilogy.

"Happy birthday love of my life," gushed another.

"Omg!!!" a third wrote. "ZAC HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Added a fourth: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE."

