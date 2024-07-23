Yvonne Furneaux, screen siren in Fellini’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ and Polanski’s ‘Repulsion,’ dead at 98

Yvonne Furneaux, the 1950s and 1960s actress who appeared in Federico Fellini’s "La Dolce Vita" and Roman Polanski’s "Repulsion," has died. She was 98.

"Yes, sadly it’s true, my mother did pass away," her son Nicholas Natteau confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Furneaux passed away on July 5 at her home in New Hampshire of complications from a stroke, Natteau confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

'THE HONEYMOONERS' ACTRESS JOYCE RANDOLPH DEAD AT 99

"Yes, sadly it’s true, my mother did pass away." — Nicholas Natteau, Yvonne Furneaux's son

Furneaux was born Elisabeth Yvonne Scatcherd to British parents on May 11, 1926 in France. She and her family moved to England, where she attended the Oxford school St. Hilda’s College and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Furneaux graduated in 1951.

Furneaux would go on to pursue acting and used her mother’s maiden name as her stage name. She appeared in her first films, "Meet Me Tonight" and "Affair in Monte Carlo" in 1952. In 1953, she appeared in "The Begger’s Opera" opposite Laurence Olivier. That same year, she played Errol Flynn’s mistress in "The Master of Ballantrae." Furneaux and Flynn also appeared together in 1954’s "Crossed Swords" and 1955’s "The Warriors."

Throughout her decadeslong career, Furneaux starred in Italian, French, German and Spanish films, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

She made her mark in 1955’s "Le Amiche," which is recognized as Michelangelo Antonioni’s breakthrough movie. In 1959, Furneaux was the female lead in the horror flick "The Mummy," starring Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1960, Furneaux appeared in "La Dolce Vita," which is still celebrated as one of Fellini’s greatest cinematic masterpieces. Then in 1965, she took on a psychological thriller with Polanski’s "Repulsion," where she played Catherine Deneuve’s older, disturbed sister.

Some of Furneaux’s other films include 1956’s "Lisbon," 1964’s "The Death Ray of Dr. Mabuse," as well as 1967’s "The Champagne Murders." She also made an appearance in a 1965 episode of the British TV series "Danger Man," which starred Patrick McGoohan.

Furneaux’s last credited role was 1984’s "Frankenstein's Great Aunt Tillie" before she retired from films. According to Italy’s Il Messaggero, she lived in Switzerland before settling in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The screen siren met French cinematographer Jacques Natteau on the set of 1961’s "The Story of The Count of Monte Cristo." They married in 1962 and were together until he died in 2007.

Survivors include Furneaux’s son, as well as her daughter-in-law, Leiva, The Hollywood Reporter shared.