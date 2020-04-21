YouTube 'Talking Kitty' video star Steve Cash cause of death revealed: report

YouTube star Steve Cash’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to E! News, a coroner’s report said Cash's cause of death is listed as a gunshot to the chest and the manner of death is listed as suicide. He was 40.

Last week, the Nampa Police Department in Idaho responded to a call at Cash’s home and found the vlogger dead of a presumed self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the outlet. Per E! News, the police said they found no evidence of foul play.

Cash’s death was confirmed by the medical examiner on Tuesday.

His wife, Celia DeCosta, reported his death via Facebook on Thursday, writing: "This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning."

"I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain," the post continued.

TMZ, who first reported the news, said the "Talking Kitty” video mastermind previously opened up about his mental health struggles on his YouTube channel with fans. Last year, he revealed he suffered from bipolar disorder and depression.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).