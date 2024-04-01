Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Katy Perry, Tori Spelling and Lainey Wilson heat up red carpet

The music award show airs on FOX Monday night

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Ludacris shares what advice he would give his younger self Video

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 host Ludacris told Fox News Digital he would tell his younger self not to take everything he hears in the music industry personally.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off with head-turning looks on the red carpet at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Lainey Wilson stuck to her uniform of bell-bottom pants. She tied the look together with a black and brown feathered shawl and a black cowboy hat. 

The country music singer wore a silver pendant necklace and long, silver earrings.

Katy Perry, Tori Spelling and Lainey Wilson

Katy Perry, Tori Spelling and Lainey Wilson (Getty Images)

Katy Perry kept little to the imagination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The pop singer wore a black, mesh maxi dress with black undergarments underneath. The dress had red bow detailing on the sides. 

The singer tied the look together with black knee-high boots and oversize black sunglasses.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WATCH: Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

NSYNC member Lance Bass attended the award show in a two-toned, gray suit with a black shirt underneath. The pop singer donned light pink hair on the red carpet. He kept the rest of his look simple with black boots and a silver necklace.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Host Ludacris wore a futuristic look to the music award show. On the red carpet, the rapper wore silver sunglasses, an oversize light blue leather jacket with a white shirt underneath. He paired his look with diamond earrings and beige pants.

Ludacris

Ludacris attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Green Day members Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards together. Cool wore a black suit with a champagne-colored button up, Armstrong donned a bright red suit with a black and white polka-dot tie. Dirnt was seen in a black suit with pink stitching and the phrase, "Bobby Sox" sewn on with pink thread.

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day

Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Gavin Rossdale wore an all-black look with a light yellow t-shirt underneath. He kept his outfit casual and tied it off with a pair of black running shoes.

Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

JoJo Siwa opted to go with a hard rock theme with her look on Monday night. The former "Dance Moms" star wore black face make-up and a black, mesh jumpsuit. Siwa tied the look together with tall black combat style boots and her hair styled up.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Country star Jelly Roll donned an all-black look with a big smile on the iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet.

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"90210" actress Tori Spelling, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Dean McDermott, bared her midriff on the red carpet Monday night. Spelling wore a cropped, black tank-top with a pair of low-rise plaid trousers. Tori paired the look with black stilettos and a statement necklace.

Tori Spelling

"90210" actress Tori Spelling bared her midriff on the red carpet Monday night.  (Getty Images)

Tate McRae wore a mini, gold dress on the red carpet Monday night. The 20-year-old singer's dress had white lace detailing on the neckline and bottom of the dress.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Meghan Trainor wore a long sleeved, pink dress that mimicked the look of a trench coat. The pop singer paired the mini dress with a pair of black tights and thin pink heels.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

