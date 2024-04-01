iHeartRadio Music Awards: Katy Perry, Tori Spelling and Lainey Wilson heat up red carpet

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off with head-turning looks on the red carpet at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Lainey Wilson stuck to her uniform of bell-bottom pants. She tied the look together with a black and brown feathered shawl and a black cowboy hat.

The country music singer wore a silver pendant necklace and long, silver earrings.

Katy Perry kept little to the imagination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The pop singer wore a black, mesh maxi dress with black undergarments underneath. The dress had red bow detailing on the sides.

The singer tied the look together with black knee-high boots and oversize black sunglasses.

NSYNC member Lance Bass attended the award show in a two-toned, gray suit with a black shirt underneath. The pop singer donned light pink hair on the red carpet. He kept the rest of his look simple with black boots and a silver necklace.

Host Ludacris wore a futuristic look to the music award show. On the red carpet, the rapper wore silver sunglasses, an oversize light blue leather jacket with a white shirt underneath. He paired his look with diamond earrings and beige pants.

Green Day members Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards together. Cool wore a black suit with a champagne-colored button up, Armstrong donned a bright red suit with a black and white polka-dot tie. Dirnt was seen in a black suit with pink stitching and the phrase, "Bobby Sox" sewn on with pink thread.

Gavin Rossdale wore an all-black look with a light yellow t-shirt underneath. He kept his outfit casual and tied it off with a pair of black running shoes.

JoJo Siwa opted to go with a hard rock theme with her look on Monday night. The former "Dance Moms" star wore black face make-up and a black, mesh jumpsuit. Siwa tied the look together with tall black combat style boots and her hair styled up.

Country star Jelly Roll donned an all-black look with a big smile on the iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet.

"90210" actress Tori Spelling, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Dean McDermott, bared her midriff on the red carpet Monday night. Spelling wore a cropped, black tank-top with a pair of low-rise plaid trousers. Tori paired the look with black stilettos and a statement necklace.

Tate McRae wore a mini, gold dress on the red carpet Monday night. The 20-year-old singer's dress had white lace detailing on the neckline and bottom of the dress.

Meghan Trainor wore a long sleeved, pink dress that mimicked the look of a trench coat. The pop singer paired the mini dress with a pair of black tights and thin pink heels.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.