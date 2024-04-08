'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson will be 'shocked' if she's not included in series finale

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson plans to be in the series finale of the hit Western show.

At the 2024 CMT Awards, the country music artist spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect with the final installment of "Yellowstone," and she explained that she is in the dark, much like the series' fan base.

She shared that she would be "shocked" if her character, a country singer named Abby, is not included in the final episode.

"I'll be honest with you. I'd be shocked," Wilson told the outlet. "And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go -- I'll be shocked. So, we'll see what happens."

Nicole Muirbrook, wife of "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, attended the 2024 CMT Awards in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

Wilson, who won Female Video of the Year, told ET that she will get to the bottom of the "Yellowstone" mystery for her own peace of mind and for the loyal fans.

"I'm gonna get the scoop tonight," she joked.

Earlier this month, Wilson told Fox News Digital ahead of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards that she has "no clue" what is to come of the final installment of the fifth season.

"I'm still waiting to find out what's happening with ‘Yellowstone,’" she explained. "I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to Kelly Reilly [the actress who plays Beth Dutton] the other day, and you know, we'll see what happens."

She continued, "Once they give us the call – we're there."

Wilson made her acting debut portraying Abby in season five of "Yellowstone." Similar to her career in real life, Wilson's character is a country music singer who performs at John Dutton's inaugural celebration as the new governor of Montana.

The Kevin Costner -led Western aired the first half of the fifth and final season in November 2022. The second half of the fifth season was expected in November, but due to the Hollywood strikes, the episodes were postponed.

"Yellowstone," like the series' spinoffs "1883" and "1923," was written by Taylor Sheridan.

Fans can expect the "Yellowstone" franchise to look to the past and the future with two new spinoff series with the working titles of "1944" and "2024."

After the first half of the fifth season aired in late 2022, the show took a break for the holidays. Multiple sources kept alleging Costner only wanted to work for one week to film the rest of the episodes, which would be difficult to do as he is the star of the show.

In February 2023, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, gave a statement on that rumor to Fox News Digital, saying, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie.

"It’s ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan said Costner was focused on writing, producing and starring in his own four-movie Western saga, "Horizon." Costner has been working on this film series for 35 years, and it was reportedly difficult to balance "Yellowstone" once "Horizon" was approved.

"My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered," Sheridan told the outlet in June. "His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful… and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting."

"He took a lot of this on the chin, and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him, and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it – and that it’s a good one," he continued.

"I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it."