Forrie J. Smith claimed he was kicked off a flight after refusing to be seated next to a passenger wearing a face mask.

The "Yellowstone" actor was stranded in a Houston, Texas airport when he shared his story on an Instagram video for his half-a-million followers.

"You need to hear this story," he captioned the short clip alongside the hashtags #cowboy #country #western #yellowstone #yellowstonetv.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR OPTS OUT OF SAG AWARDS AMID VACCINATION MANDATES: ‘I JUST DON’T BELIEVE IN THAT STUFF'

"You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face, but you know what I can't say face to face what I want," Smith started.

"I just got kicked off a plane, and … where the hell am I at – Houston, Texas – because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on."

Smith continued, "Ya, I've been drinking. I've been sitting in an airport for three hours. Ya I'm drinking. I ain't drunk, but they throw me off the plane because I'm drunk, because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls--t this is.

"I just told them I didn't feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I'm off the plane."

It's not clear what airline Smith was traveling on and why he was removed from the flight.

Smith's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2022, Smith was forced to miss the Screen Actor's Guild awards due to strict protocols requiring guests to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Organizers required attendees to not only be vaccinated, but to also have a booster shot and provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show. Attendees were also required to wear a mask.

"I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards," Smith told his Instagram followers in a since-deleted video. "I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated."

He added, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

Smith, who plays the role of Lloyd Pierce on the series, said he had planned on walking the red carpet at the awards show but just doesn't "believe in that stuff."