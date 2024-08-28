‘Yellowstone’ may continue without Kevin Costner in lead role for another season

"Yellowstone" may continue after the end of season five.

Negotiations for a sixth season of the Paramount show are currently underway, Deadline reported.

No deals have been reached, sources told the outlet, but "Yellowstone" will likely continue with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly as the leads.

Costner will not be featured in the second half of season five. The second half is set to premiere on Nov. 10.

Fox News Digital reached out to Paramount about the report, but a representative for the company declined to comment.

While the focus has been on finishing up season five of the hit Western series, Hauser previously hinted at a possible spinoff show featuring his character, Rip, and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton.

"I’m so focused on finishing ‘Yellowstone’ the way it needs to be finished right now – well, just the show itself," Hauser told Country Living in April. "We’ll see where that leads."

"But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast," Cole said. "I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now, it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can."

Costner's drama with "Yellowstone" was thrown into the spotlight as he and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner went to court over child custody. Fox News Digital learned what led to the breakdown between Costner and show executives in the courtroom.

Costner was "offered" to "do season six," but it was "complicated," according to the actor.

"We did negotiate," he explained. "There were issues about creative. I tried to break the logjam. They walked away."

Costner seemingly had issues with the timing of filming "Yellowstone" as he wanted to focus on his latest project, "Horizon." The first movie in the four-part saga was in post-production at the time, a "critical" time of putting things together. "I'm here," Costner emphasized.

"Somewhere along the line they wanted to change things," he said of the "Yellowstone" filming process. "They wanted to do 5A and 5B… affected ‘Horizon.’ I was going to do my movie ‘Horizon’ and leave that show, do my movie, then do B. A show I was only doing once a year I was now doing twice."

Costner explained that he had been offered $24 million to do season five, six and seven of "Yellowstone," before scheduling broke down, and the show was canceled.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.