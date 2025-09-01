'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser reveals 'older ladies' have gotten handsy with the actor after rise to fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cole Hauser has experienced some odd fan encounters after gaining fame as Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone."

"I’ve had some old women grab my a--," Hauser, 50, told Page Six.

"It’s been a little bit … a little bit strange," he explained. "But for the most part of it, everyone’s been very respectful. But I think when the older ladies get a few drinks in them, they get a little aggressive."

While "Yellowstone" shot Hauser into mainstream success, the actor first appeared in movies such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Dazed and Confused."

Hauser will be returning to the "Yellowstone" universe after the original series ended with season five.

Fox News Digital confirmed that Hauser and Kelly Reilly will be reprising their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton in the "Yellowstone" spin-off that has a working title of "The Dutton Ranch."

The new series' storyline will pick up from where the "Yellowstone" series finale left off.

A description of the show reads, "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Academy Award nominee, Annette Bening, will be joining the cast as Beulah Jackson, "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas."

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan will serve as producer on the show, alongside Reilly and Hauser.

The fifth season of "Yellowstone" saw the death of the show's main character, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

Hauser previously gave fans a hint at the "Yellowstone" spin-off while finishing up filming for the original show.

"I’m so focused on finishing ‘Yellowstone’ the way it needs to be finished right now – well, just the show itself," Hauser told Country Living . "We’ll see where that leads."

"But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast," he added. "I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now, it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.