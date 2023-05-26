'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser supports kids of fallen soldiers with charity scholarships

Cole Hauser is on a mission to give back to the military community.

The "Yellowstone" star shared that he’s passionate about supporting the children of fallen soldiers through the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

"I’m a big fan of second chances for kids when they lose a family member. It’s a huge loss for them," Hauser said during an appearance on "CBS Mornings."

"Maybe it’s just my way of serving this country, the soldiers, their families."

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR COLE HAUSER REACTS TO POTENTIAL IMPENDING DEATH IN SEASON 5 FINALE

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation provides college scholarships to children whose family members were killed in the line of duty. The charity has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships, according to the media outlet.

Hauser established special connections with service members over the years and made private visits to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

"There [are] about four or five guys that I stayed in touch with for many, many years," he continued.

"Some have committed suicide, unfortunately; some are still alive and doing well. It was an educational time for me as a young man in my 20s."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR COLE HAUSER SAYS KEVIN COSTNER TAUGHT HIM TO BE 'A GENTLEMAN ON SET': 'IT'S INSPIRING'

Hauser stars as Rip Wheeler alongside Kevin Costner in Taylor Sheridan's hit Western drama.

He continues to show his dedication to the organization while sitting on the charity’s board of directors. He also works closely with Clay Hutmacher, Special Operations Warrior Foundation president.

Together, they offer scholarships to special operation families in need.

Hauser hopes being involved with the foundation will lift the burden from military families who have suffered a great loss.

"It’s got to be a thousand pounds off your back," he remarked.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Yellowstone" actor’s passionate mission stems from his own military background within his family.

His late grandfather, Milton Sperling, was a World War II Marine, a Hollywood producer and screenwriter.

Hauser hopes to carry on his grandfather’s legacy to his own children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it’s as good as it gets, the human element of wanting to help, just to see somebody go through that moment of grace."

The latter half of season 5 of "Yellowstone" will resume with new episodes this summer on Paramount Network.