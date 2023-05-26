Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser supports kids of fallen soldiers with charity scholarships

Hauser, who stars as Rip Wheeler in 'Yellowstone,' is a director for Special Operations Warrior Foundation

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Cole Hauser talks Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner Video

Cole Hauser talks Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner

Cole Hauser tells Fox News Digital Kevin Costner is like his 'brother.'

Cole Hauser is on a mission to give back to the military community.

The "Yellowstone" star shared that he’s passionate about supporting the children of fallen soldiers through the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. 

"I’m a big fan of second chances for kids when they lose a family member. It’s a huge loss for them," Hauser said during an appearance on "CBS Mornings."

"Maybe it’s just my way of serving this country, the soldiers, their families."

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR COLE HAUSER REACTS TO POTENTIAL IMPENDING DEATH IN SEASON 5 FINALE

Cole Hauser golden globe red carpet

"Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler alongside Kevin Costner in Taylor Sheridan's hit Western drama, gives back to military families through charity. (Getty Images)

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation provides college scholarships to children whose family members were killed in the line of duty. The charity has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships, according to the media outlet.

Hauser established special connections with service members over the years and made private visits to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Cole Hauser

Actor Cole Hauser shared that he’s passionate about supporting the children of fallen soldiers through the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.  (Getty Images)

"There [are] about four or five guys that I stayed in touch with for many, many years," he continued.

"Some have committed suicide, unfortunately; some are still alive and doing well. It was an educational time for me as a young man in my 20s."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR COLE HAUSER SAYS KEVIN COSTNER TAUGHT HIM TO BE 'A GENTLEMAN ON SET': 'IT'S INSPIRING'

Hauser stars as Rip Wheeler alongside Kevin Costner in Taylor Sheridan's hit Western drama.

He continues to show his dedication to the organization while sitting on the charity’s board of directors. He also works closely with Clay Hutmacher, Special Operations Warrior Foundation president. 

Cole Hauser riding a horse in Montana as Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser riding a horse in Montana as Rip Wheeler. (Paramount Network)

Together, they offer scholarships to special operation families in need. 

Hauser hopes being involved with the foundation will lift the burden from military families who have suffered a great loss.

"It’s got to be a thousand pounds off your back," he remarked.

The cast of "Yellowstone" at the season 2 premiere party

The cast of "Yellowstone" at the season 2 premiere party in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

The "Yellowstone" actor’s passionate mission stems from his own military background within his family. 

His late grandfather, Milton Sperling, was a World War II Marine, a Hollywood producer and screenwriter.

Hauser hopes to carry on his grandfather’s legacy to his own children.

"I think it’s as good as it gets, the human element of wanting to help, just to see somebody go through that moment of grace."

The latter half of season 5 of "Yellowstone" will resume with new episodes this summer on Paramount Network.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

