Ronda Rousey
Published

WWE star Ronda Rousey pregnant with her first child

The former UFC champion and her husband Travis Browne married in 2017

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Ronda Rousey is pregnant with her first child.

The WWE star and former UFC champion, 34, announced the exciting news alongside husband Travis Browne Wednesday on her YouTube channel.

"I don’t know how to put this — pow, four months pregnant!" Rousey said. 

"I’m four months pregnant? What? You didn’t even know last four months! Woo! Yeah, I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months! Woo! Baby bump! I can’t hide it anymore so it’s time to show it off," she added excitedly.

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne 

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on and there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later, but here you go," Rousey teased. 

The baby is due this September and the couple said they would reveal the sex later. 

Rousey and her MMA fighter husband married in 2017 in Hawaii. 

