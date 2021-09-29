Woody Harrelson spotted with Nancy Pelosi in Washington

Woody Harrelson has a friend in a very high place.

The 60-year-old actor was spotted in Washington D.C. on Wednesday with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The two were headed toward the politician's office with an entourage in tow.

It is unclear why the two were meeting. Reps for Harrelson and Pelosi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Hill reports that the Oscar nominee has been in Washington recently filming the HBO miniseries "The White House Plumbers," which tells the story of the masterminds behind Watergate. Harrelson will play E. Howard Hunt, who was closely involved in the scandal.

The outlet reports that the star also spent time with Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), a longtime pal. They reportedly spoke in the Rayburn Room near the House floor.

For his visit to the capital, the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" star was accompanied by his wife Laura Louie, and one of their daughters.

According to Yahoo, Phillips told reports that Harrelson was present in D.C. to "bring good cheer to a place that needs it right now."

Pelosi is facing a hurdle on Capitol Hill currently in trying to pass a $3.5-trillion spending plan known as Build Back Better.

A $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Pelosi wanted a vote on this week in the House is in jeopardy as bitter, intra-party clashes continue among Democrats over the sprawling, separate $3.5 trillion package.

Left-wing Democrats have said they will sink the infrastructure package that already passed the U.S. Senate without the "Build Back Better" plan being brought to the floor simultaneously.

However, moderate Democratic Sens. Sinema and Manchin are standing in the way of the latter's passage in its present form over concerns about the price tag.

