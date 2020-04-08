Jennifer Stone is getting 'ready to join' front lines of coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Stone is now ready to play a nurse -- in real life.

The former "Wizards of Waverly Place" actress has announced via Instagram that she has completed nursing school and is now a registered nurse, preparing to join the fight against coronavirus.

In a post shared on Tuesday, Stone, 27, shared a photo of her three medical badges: one as a volunteer, another as a student nurse and a final indicating that she's become a registered nurse.

"A very good friend of mine... pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday," the actress wrote in the caption. "It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident."

Furthermore, she added: "I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them."

Stone posted again on Wednesday, showing off her facemask and explaining her reason for wearing it.

"Why am I giving a thumbs up like a lame uncle?" read the caption. "Because I’m wearing a mask to flatten the curve..."

Stone then noted that followers can't see her smiling, which was prompted by hitting 300,000 followers on Instagram.

The Disney star revealed that she earned her nursing degree in December of 2019, celebrating with an Instagram post containing a video of herself dancing with her certificate.

"It’s been a long road of blood (mostly other people’s), sweat, and tears (those were mine)," she said in the caption. "But I can finally call myself a nursing grad! Now to start studying for NCLEX!

Stone, who played Harper on "Wizards of Waverly Place," a popular Disney show starring Selena Gomez from 2007 to 2012, indicated that she hasn't given up on acting, adding the hashtags "#actorbyday" and "#nursebynight" to her post.

Like Stone, another high-profile star who has dropped her day-to-day duties to return to the medical field amid the escalating virus is Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee.

The 24-year-old beauty papgeant winner recently announced her decision to cut her title duties short and return to the United Kingdom to join the National Health Service as a junior doctor. In an interview with Fox News, Mukherjee said she knew it was the right time to join in the fight.

"It wasn't a tough decision," Mukherjee told Fox News on Tuesday. "I've been to Africa, Turkey, and India was the first of the Asian countries I was going to travel to. After India, I had several other countries that had to be cut short because of obviously the coronavirus. I knew the best place for me would be back at the hospital."