Winona Ryder visits birthplace of Winona, Minn., in Squarespace ad for Sunday's game

Winona's coming home.

In a new ad set to air during Sunday's big game, Oscar-nominated actress Winona Ryder goes on a journey to find herself, which takes her to her birthplace: Winona, Minn.

Not be be confused with any of the other various cities named Winona across the country, this Winona is just west of the Wisconsin border and is, indeed, where Ryder was born.

In the ad, Ryder, 48, sits in a diner, dressed in winter gear, building a website using Squarespace.

"I just want to find the real Winona, you know?" Ryder says to a waitress.

"Oh, it's everything between Pleasant Valley Road and the Missippi," replies the waitress with a smile.

Cut to the "Stranger Things" star walking around town, thinking to herself, "There's something about this place, something so ... me" as she snaps photos of various businesses with the word "Winona" in the name.

As Ryder and the waitress begin to build a website, Ryder thinks "you can take Winona out of Winona, but you can't Win--" before the waitress calls attention back to the website.

"If I'm Winona, and they're Winonans," contemplates the actress as she takes portraits of her neighbors and asks "Are we somehow the same?"

Ryder continues: "I came here to find the true Winona, to become a Winonan, and I did. But what I didn't realize was how much I'd discover about Winona along the way."

"And that Winona is Winona Winona, not Winona, right?" asks the waitress.

"Wait, I'm lost," Ryder says after a moment of confusion. "What?"

The ad directs viewers to the site WelcomeToWinona.com, where visitors can view different clips of Ryder in her hometown, as well as explore her webpage, featuring photos of the town and stories about locals.

"I was born on a small farm on the outskirts of Winona, Minnesota," reads the site. "Dad tells stories of a shoelace and umbilical cord, but I don't know how true that is. Regardless, Winona is my origin point, in more ways than one."

The big game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium and is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX.