Scandal

‘Wicked’ movie dolls sold by Mattel include adult website on packaging

'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Ariana Grande: What to know

Ariana Grande: What to know

Who is Ariana Grande? Here are some facts

Toy company Mattel has some explaining to do, after dolls created in partnership with the new Universal Pictures movie, "Wicked," were released in packaging that includes the address for a pornographic website.

The dolls, direct replications of the actors who star in the movie, are special edition items released ahead of the movie's premiere on November 22.

Fox News Digital can confirm that the address for a website other than the film's current website, wickedmovie.com. is printed on the back of the packaging for more than one toy. 

The web address found on the back of the doll box directs to a page that requires people to be 18 years or older to enter. The dolls, being sold at retailers like Target, Kohls and Amazon, advertise that the toy is acceptable for children over the age of four, but is a choking hazard for those under 3 years of age.

‘WICKED’ DIRECTOR SHARES FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA GRANDE AND CYNTHIA ERIVO'S CHARACTERS

Mattel doll of Glinda from "Wicked" in a pink dress

Mattel doll of Glinda from "Wicked," depicted by Ariana Grande. (Mattel )

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mattel for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Mattel doll Fiyero in a blue suit split back of the box with a red circle showing the adult website

Packaging of the Mattel doll Fiyero shows an adult website printed on the back. (Mattel/Fox News Digital)

Other "Wicked" inspired toys, manufactured by Lego and Funko, do not include the adult site's address.

Users on social media were horrified by the gaffe, writing posts on X including, "Thats an insane oversight, someone getting fired lol," and, "whoever did this needs to be fired immediately cuz why would they do that knowing that it’s mostly kids buying these dolls."

Funko doll of Glinda swplit Lego box of "Wicked" Emerald City

A Funko ‘Pop!’ doll depicting Glinda from the movie "Wicked" (L) and a Lego toy depicting the Emerald City from "Wicked" (Fox News Digital)

This weekend in Los Angeles, stars from the franchise, both past and present, showed up to the "Wicked" premiere. The film, fronted by Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), is generating buzz for its cinematography. 

Cynthia Erivo in a latex green gown with a cutout and feathery shall next to Ariana Grande in a pink checkered dress and sparkly shoes

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked." (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, both of whom played the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, on Broadway, showed up in support of the film and took pictures with the movie's two leading ladies.

Idina Menzel in a black gown stands next to Cynthia Erivo in a green latex dress next to Ariana Grande in a checkered pink and white dress and Kristin Chenoweth gold mini dress

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth pose on the carpet with Cyntiha Erivo and Ariana Grande. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Additional Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Sarah Paulson also attended the event.

Jennifer Lopez in a cutout dress patterned dress split Sheryl Lee Ralph i a black long sleeve off the shoulder gown split Sarah Paulson in a blush pink suit all on the "Wicked" premiere carpet

Hollywood's A-list showed up at the Los Angeles premiere. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

