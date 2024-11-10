‘Wicked’ movie dolls sold by Mattel include adult website on packaging

Toy company Mattel has some explaining to do, after dolls created in partnership with the new Universal Pictures movie, "Wicked," were released in packaging that includes the address for a pornographic website.

The dolls, direct replications of the actors who star in the movie, are special edition items released ahead of the movie's premiere on November 22.

Fox News Digital can confirm that the address for a website other than the film's current website, wickedmovie.com. is printed on the back of the packaging for more than one toy.

The web address found on the back of the doll box directs to a page that requires people to be 18 years or older to enter. The dolls, being sold at retailers like Target, Kohls and Amazon, advertise that the toy is acceptable for children over the age of four, but is a choking hazard for those under 3 years of age.

‘WICKED’ DIRECTOR SHARES FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA GRANDE AND CYNTHIA ERIVO'S CHARACTERS

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mattel for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Other "Wicked" inspired toys, manufactured by Lego and Funko, do not include the adult site's address.

Users on social media were horrified by the gaffe, writing posts on X including, "Thats an insane oversight, someone getting fired lol," and, "whoever did this needs to be fired immediately cuz why would they do that knowing that it’s mostly kids buying these dolls."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This weekend in Los Angeles, stars from the franchise, both past and present, showed up to the "Wicked" premiere. The film, fronted by Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), is generating buzz for its cinematography.

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, both of whom played the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, on Broadway, showed up in support of the film and took pictures with the movie's two leading ladies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additional Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Sarah Paulson also attended the event.