Whoopi Goldberg: Bill Cosby is 'innocent until proven guilty'

Whoopi Goldberg is doubling down in her defense of Bill Cosby despite his admission in sworn testimony he gave women quaaludes to have sex with them.

“The View” host spoke about the most recent damning evidence against Cosby, which was revealed on Monday when previously sealed court documents were released. In a sworn deposition taken in 2005, the married entertainer admitted to purchasing quaaludes with the intention of giving them to women he wanted to have sex with.



“I think it’s, again, we’ll see what happens,” Goldberg said of the Cosby developments. “As more information comes out, people can make judgments. I don’t like snap judgments.”



The TV host added she didn’t care what critics would say of her stance.



“Save your texts; save your nasty comments. I don’t care. I say this because this is my opinion, and in America, still, I know it’s a shock, but you are still innocent until proven guilty," she said. "He has not been proven a rapist.”



Meanwhile, co-host Raven Symoné, who starred on “The Cosby Show” alongside the comedian, seemed hesitant to chime in during the conversation. She admitted it was a tough topic for her to discuss.



“I don’t really like to discuss [this] because he is the reason I am on this panel in the first place. He gave me my first job,” she said. “You need proof and then I will be able to give my judgment here or there.”



Goldberg joked at one point and shrugged saying, “As a former quaalude user… I’m sorry the ‘80s were..."



Another host off camera chimed in to finish her thought, "a lot of fun."



“The View” moved on from discussing Cosby, the first topic of the talk show, quickly, but the Twitterverse lingered on Goldberg’s comments.

"The View" did not return FOX411's request for comment.