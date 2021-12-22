Who is Chris Noth's wife, Tara Wilson?

Chris Noth, 67, who famously played Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," has vehemently denied allegations brought forth by two women who came forward to The Hollywood Reporter alleging separate encounters of sexual assault that took place in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

The news has brought up speculation that his marriage to Tara Wilson is on the rocks.

One of the accusers, known in the article as Lily, alleged that Noth asked her out on a date and then assaulted her while they were back at his New York City apartment. She noted at the time that she knew he was married, and he reportedly told her "marriage is a sham" and that "monogamy is not real."

The allegations and Noth’s alleged view on marriage came as a shock to those who viewed the couple from the outside. According to People , Noth and Wilson first met in 2001 while she was working as a waitress at the New York City bar The Cutting Room, where he was a part-owner. Despite their 27-year age difference, the two allegedly hit it off.

However, despite the chemistry they felt with one another, Wilson, who comes from Canada, told the Canadian publication Macleans that they were very on-again-off-again in the early years.

"At the beginning, I’d say we broke up every two weeks. Then it was every two months. Then it was every six months," she said in 2008.

That same year, they welcomed their first child together. At the time, Noth was also reprising his role of Mr. Big on the big screen in the first movie based on the "Sex and the City" franchise.

In 2009, Wilson joined her husband in the movie "Frame of Mind," marking her first acting gig since 2004, when she appeared on an episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," a series that Noth appeared in as well.

That same year, they got engaged. She remained relatively quiet in the public eye as the duo raised their child together and he continued his acting career. By 2012, it was time for them to finally tie the knot, which they did at a private and super-secret ceremony in Maui, according to People.

The duo stayed together after that, even in 2015 when one of the allegations against Noth allegedly happened. By 2020, the duo was expecting their second child.

Since the allegations have come out, Page Six reports that Wilson and Noth’s marriage is "hanging by a thread," according to a source. She is reportedly holed up in their West Coast home trying to protect their kids, Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months, from the impact of the allegations against their dad.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail obtained photos of Wilson for the first time since her husband was accused of cheating on her and sexual assault. The outlet notes that she appeared to be without her massive wedding ring that she was sporting mere weeks prior at the premiere of "And Just Like That…" in New York City.