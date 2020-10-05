Use of Whitney Houston hologram blocked by court: Report

Whitney Houston's hologram image won't be used again on television in the near future, according to a new report.

According to TMZ, the hologram, which was used last month, was initially intended for an old finale episode of "The Voice" during which Houston was going to sing a duet with Christina Aguilera.

However, the hologram never made it to air. Houston's family estate was reportedly unhappy the show tried to use it because the estate didn't approve the image.

Alki David's company designed the three-dimensional likeness and then used it during Scott Storch's variety show on FilmOn TV network in September.

The two paired up to create a show that featured performances from famed musical artists, who have passed, including Michael Jackson, Jackie Wilson, and Billie Holiday.

But in legal documents obtained by TMZ, the family claims neither David nor Storch had permission to use Houston's hologram.

The estate is claiming it signed a document in July 2018 that terminated the listening agreement it had with David in 2015 because it reportedly didn't like the appearance of the hologram.

"Whitney’s legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection," Pat Houston, the executor of the estate, told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina [Aguilera], and she was absolutely flawless."

The estate's attorneys are weighing their legal options, according to TMZ which cited unnamed sources.

Houston died in February 2012 from an accidental overdose. She was 48 years old.

Representatives for Storch and FilmOn did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.