'Wheel of Fortune' contestant working as nurse amid coronavirus hits jackpot, gets surprise from Vanna White

A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant battling the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic hit the jackpot on Thursday and was paid a surprise virtual visit by host Vanna White.

Contestant Arzo Mehdavi hit it big on Thursday’s episode, winning more than $56,000 in prizes and cash. Despite her major win on the show, which was taped before the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to social distance, Mehdavi still works as a nurse in Hayward, Calif., and has been on the frontnlines of the coronavirus fight from day one.

While watching her own episode from home, Mehdavi was given a sweet surprise from White, who video called into the contestant’s watch party to congratulate her on the victory as well as to thank her for all of the hard work she’s doing to help people during this difficult time.

“If I can bring her any kind of joy for all the hard work and dedication she has given to so many, I would do it a thousand times,” White, 63, told People. “It’s just overwhelming what they are doing, so it makes me feel so good to give back just a touch. It’s nothing for what they do for us.”

The star made sure to note that the hard work and sacrifices being made by everyone on the front lines at this time cannot go unnoticed and that the surprise video call was just her small way of showing support.

“I want to thank each and every one of them for their dedication and hard work and putting themselves out there,” White concluded. “Everyone from the medical professionals, the first responders, the essential retail workers, the delivery people, the restaurant workers, the teachers, just everyone. I’m so grateful that they are there for us.”

Mehdavi was grateful for the surprise and said that her appearance on one of her favorite game shows has actually helped her get through these difficult and stressful times.

“[Being on Wheel] is such a happy memory for me, and waiting for the show to air has given me something fun to look forward to,” she explained.

She added that she’s been wanting to be on the show, “Since I was a little girl playing the board game where you put the paper behind the plastic puzzle board.”

The outlet notes that Mehdavi’s contribution to her community goes well beyond her work as an ER nurse. For the last five years, she’s served as a community services commissioner in her hometown and previously spearheaded a donation drive for victims of Northern California fires.