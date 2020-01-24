What's leaving and coming to Hulu in February 2020

With the end of another month comes the inevitable reshuffling of content on Hulu.

As everyone figures out how to celebrate Valentine’s Day in February 2020, the popular streaming service is dropping a slew of content to help you and your significant other celebrate the big day in style.

Not only will Hulu debut its Zoe Kravitz-led TV adaptation of the movie “High Fidelity," but movie favorites like “When Harry Met Sally" and “Say Anything” are coming to Hulu as well.

It also marks users’ last chance to check out romantic comedies like “Just Married,” “Heartbreakers” and “Failure to Launch.”

To help Hulu users plan their binge-watching schedule in February, below is a rundown of what’s coming to and leaving the app this month:

Leaving Hulu on Feb. 29

"A Better Life (2011)

“A Stork’s Journey” (2017)

“Airheads” (1994)

“Almost Famous” (2000)

“Blast from the Past” (1999)

“Cube” (1998)

“Cube 2: Hypercube” (2003)

“Cube Zero” (2005)

“Dennis the Menace” (1993)

“Dennis the Menace Strikes Again” (1998)

“Exposed” (2016)

“Failure to Launch” (2006)

“Hamlet” (1990)

“Harry Brown” (2009)

“Heartbreakers” (2001)

“In Secret” (2014)

“Just Married” (2003)

“Knowing” (2009)

“Man on a Ledge” (2012)

“Nobody’s Fool” (1995)

“Ouija House” (2018)

“Ouija Séance: The Final Game” (2018)

“Road House” (1989)

“Secretary” (2002)

“Set Up” (2011)

“Sorority Row” (2009)

“Transporter 2” (2005)

“Uptown Girls” (2003)

“Wall Street” (1987)

Available February 1

“300” (2007)

“28 Days Later” (2003)

“Adam” (2019)

“All About E” (2005)

“Bridget Jones Diary” (2001)

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004)

“Bridget Jone’s Baby” (2016)

“Buffalo 66” (1998)

“Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter” (1974)

“Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’” (1983)

“Cherry Pop” (2017)

“Earth Girls are Easy” (1988)

“For Colored Girls” (2010)

“The Fugitive” (1993)

“Getting Go: The Doc Project” (2013)

“Ghost” (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

“Hitch” (2005)

“Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party” (2015)

“Hot Guys with Guns” (2013)

“John Q” (2002)

“Judgement Day” (1999)

“The Last Stand” (2013)

“The Last Warrior” (2000)

“Liz in September” (2014)

“Lord of War” (2005)

“The Man Who Could Cheat Death” (1959)

“Margarita with a Straw” (2014)

“Ms. Purple” (2019)

“Menace II Society” (1993)

“Mimic” (1997)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie” (2011)

“National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea” (2006)

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation” (1985)

“National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

“Naz and Maalik” (2015)

“The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)

“Precious” (2009)

“Robin Hood” (1991)

“Say Anything” (1989)

“Southie” (1999)

“The Spy Next Door” (2010)

“Those People” (2015)

“Touched with Fire” (2016)

“Vegas Vacation” (1997)

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

“Where We Go From Here” (2019)

Available February 2

“A Madea Family Funeral” (2019)

Available February 3

“The Masked Singer”: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

“The Cabin in the Woods” (2012)

Available February 5

“Warrior” (2011)

Available February 6

“Lego Masters”: Series Premiere (FOX)

“Angel of Mine” (2019)

“David Crosby: Remember My Name” (2019)

“Disaster Movie” (2008)

“Wrinkles the Clown” (2019)

Available February 7

“Into The Dark: My Valentine”: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

“Indebted”: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available February 9

“Alive” (2019)

Available February 10

“The Oscars: Special” (ABC)

Available February 12

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

“For Life”: Series Premiere (ABC)

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (2019)

Available February 13

“Mister America” (2019)

Available February 14

“High Fidelity”: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

“The Other Guy”: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

“Utopia Falls”: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

“Beverly Hills Ninja” (1997)

“From Hell” (2001)

“Racetime” (2019)

“Radioflash” (2019)

“Villains” (2019)

Available February 15

“28 Hotel Rooms” (2012)

“American Ultra” (2015)

“Anchor and Hope” (2017)

“Monogamy” (2010)

“Princess Cyd” (2017)

Available February 17

“American Idol”: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

“Duncanville”: Series Premiere (FOX)

“Good Girls”: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Available February 18

“Super 8” (2011)

Available February 19

“Getaway” (2013)

Available February 22

“The Prince” (2014)

Available February 25

“The Voice”: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

“Run the Race” (2019)

Available February 28

“After the Wedding” (2019)