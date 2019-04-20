Wendy Williams' estranged husband calls cops on media outside New Jersey home

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter last week and then the police were called to their home in New Jersey.

On Thursday, Hunter called local law enforcement to complain about the media persons and vans outside the mansion he once shared with the talk show host.

“The resident [Hunter] says there’s a news van outside his home that won’t leave him alone,” the dispatcher said in audio first obtained by The Blast.

“We spoke with the caller as well as the press — both sides — and explained that they can be in the road and on the sidewalk, but not on their property," an officer confirmed.

It was also announced on Thursday that Hunter will no longer be an executive producer on Williams' daily talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show." He'd held the role since 2008 when then show premiered.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on the "Wendy Williams Show." Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors,” a spokesperson from the show confirmed.

His name was removed from the show's credits on Friday's episode. The banner now just read Williams' name.

Williams' divorce filing comes after reports that Hunter fathered a child with his alleged mistress. On Tuesday, he addressed the split and admitted he was not “not proud of my recent actions” and wanted to apologize “to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he added. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still the Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”