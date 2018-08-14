Vincent D'Onofrio polls Twitter followers about playing an 'irredeemable racist' in upcoming show

In such turbulent political times, actors and actresses need to give roles a lot of consideration, especially when they’re controversial characters. “Law & Order” and “Daredevil” actor Vincent D’Onofrio took a new approach to that consideration by crowdsourcing his Twitter followers for opinions.

The 59-year-old actor took to social media to ask his followers about whether or not he should take a part in a yet-to-be-announced television show in which he would play an “irredeemable racist” based on a real-life person.

“I am going to ask a question to everyone that cares to answer it,” the star said in a since-deleted tweet. “Is Now the right time (considering the world in which live right now) for me to play a real to life characte [sic] who is irredeemable racist in a dramatic series?”

Since posting the tweet on Saturday, the star has been flooded with literally thousands of responses. To his credit, he’s doing his best to respond to people who are engaging on the issue. Opinions seem split with some advocating that D’Onofrio turn down the part as it could either paint him in a bad light or hurt minorities to see a racist character promoted in any way on screen. Others, however, argue that it’s the job of an actor and artist to go to these uncomfortable places.

In addition to the outpouring of fans weighing in on the issue, some celebrities gave advice to the actor as well.

“Everything depends on whether you’re promoting racist behavior or illuminating its effects on society,” wrote “Predator” star Carl Weathers.

Michael McKean kept it simple by telling D’Onofrio, “Of course.”

“I think so,” wrote “Gotham” actor Donal Logue. “You bring such deep authenticity to every character you play -- people need to see some heavy truths.”

The actor responded to “Hellboy” actor Ron Perlman, who noted that Marlon Brando played such a character in “Roots.”

“We’re Actors bro! If the character is fascinating, ya gotta play it!” he said.

“Coming from u Ron I take ur answer seriously.I’m not sure It’s the right answer5me.I’ve always done characters I’ve found fascinating.Hedious characters.Right now in our country racism is rising. Its becoming normalized.Thats dangerous. Maybe art or no art we bust b responsible?”

So far the actor has continued to field responses on the question posed in the since-deleted tweet. However, he’s not revealed whether or not he’s taken the role.