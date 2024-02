Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Vin Diesel confirmed that he will be staying on with the "Fast & Furious" franchise as he spoke out for the first time since his former assistant Asta Jonasson sued him for sexual battery.

The 56-year-old actor, who produces and stars in the hit film series, shared an update on the upcoming 11th installment in his first public statement regarding his future with "Fast & Furious" after sexual assault allegations were made against him by Jonasson last December.

Diesel, who also appeared to confirm that the long-running franchise will be ending with the 11th movie, has previously denied any wrongdoing.

"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…," Diesel wrote in an Instagram post alongside a still of himself in the movie.

The California native went on to praise the fans of "Fast & Furious" for their support and dedication to the franchise.

VIN DIESEL ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT BY FORMER ASSISTANT



"While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey," he wrote.

"Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound."



"Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen," he added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together."



"Hope to make you proud!" he concluded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto, the leader of a street racing team, since the action franchise's debut movie "The Fast & the Furious" premiered in 2001. Though he did not appear in the second film, 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious" and only made a brief cameo in the third installment, 2006's "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," Diesel returned as a star and producer for the fourth movie, 2009's "Fast & Furious."

The actor has remained a lead character and served as a producer for the franchise's last six installments, including the 10th film "Fast X," which was released in May 2023.

However, he has not previously commented on his future with the franchise since Johansson filed a sexual battery lawsuit against him under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows victims to revive claims that would otherwise be barred from the legal process due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to a complaint filed on Dec. 21 and obtained by Fox News Digital, Jonasson accused the actor of assaulting her while working on the "Fast Five" film .

She claimed Diesel hired her in 2010, and her first assignment was organizing parties and catering for Diesel during filming. Diesel allegedly assaulted Jonasson one night while she was trying to keep people from photographing the actor hanging out with multiple women in the suite of his hotel.

Jonasson also claimed Samantha Vincent, president of One Race and Vin Diesel’s sister, called her hours after the alleged assault and fired her.

A representative for Diesel denied the claim.

"Let me be very clear, Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety," the rep said. "This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diesel has largely stepped back from the spotlight following the allegations. Last week, he attended the American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles in his first public appearance since the lawsuit was filed, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The 11th "Fast & Furious" movie is slated to be released on April 4, 2025.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.