Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by former assistant

A former assistant of Vin Diesel is suing the actor for sexual battery, alleging in a suit filed Thursday in Los Angeles she was assaulted while working on the "Fast Five" film.

Asta Jonasson accused Diesel, his sister Samantha Vincent and their One Race Productions of discrimination and wrongful termination for firing her only after the alleged sexual assault took place, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In the suit, she claimed Diesel "forcibly grabbed Ms. Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her" at a hotel suite in Atlanta. "Vin Diesel ignored Ms. Jonasson’s clear statements of non-consent to his sexual assaults," the lawsuit alleged.

Diesel's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"We are proud to represent Ms. Jonasson and hold accountable Vin Diesel and those who allowed and covered up his sexual assault," Claire-Lise Kutlay of Greenberg Gross told Fox News Digital.

"The law exists to protect those who have been wronged, no matter how powerful or famous the defendant is. Sexual harassment in the workplace will never stop if powerful men are protected from accountability."

Jonasson claimed to be hired by One Race Productions in September 2010 as an assistant working directly with the "Fast & Furious" star. Her first assignment was working on the "Fast Five" film, where she organized parties and catering for Diesel.

One job requirement included "staying in close physical proximity to Vin Diesel when he was at parties without his long-time girlfriend with whom he had children because, as he explained, it would provide him with cover if he was photographed with another woman."

Jonasson claimed to be "fulfilling her work duties" one night and ensuring "no photographs were taken of Vin Diesel, who was entertaining multiple women in the Empire Suite of his luxury hotel" when the alleged assault occurred.

After the last woman left the suite, she alleged in the lawsuit, "Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms. Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her."

At one point, Jonasson claimed, Diesel "pinned her against the wall with his body and grabbed Ms. Jonasson’s hand and placed it on his erect penis. Disgusted by being forced to touch his penis, Ms. Jonasson instantaneously withdrew her hand and again verbally refused him."

She alleged Diesel "ignored Ms. Jonasson’s pleas" and then "began to masturbate" while keeping her pinned to the wall.

Hours after the alleged assault, Jonasson claimed Samantha Vincent, president of One Race and Vin Diesel’s sister, called her.

"Rather than take any actions to protect Ms. Jonasson from further sexual assaults or punish Vin Diesel for his egregious actions, Vincent stated that One Race no longer needed ‘any extra help’ and terminated Ms. Jonasson’s employment," the suit stated.

"The message was clear. Ms. Jonasson was fired for courageously resisting Vin Diesel’s sexual assault, Vin Diesel would be protected, and his sexual assault covered up."

Jonasson is seeking damages for lost wages and emotional distress, in addition to "punitive and exemplary damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants, and to make an example of and deter Defendants from engaging in such conduct in the future."