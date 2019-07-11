‘View’ tells AOC, others Dems to respect Pelosi after racism accusation: ‘More BS’

It seems Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might've gone too far this time -- so much so that even some of the biggest Democrat defenders on television have turned on her.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was the topic of conversation on "The View" Thursday, with the liberal gabfest tackling the freshman's controversial comments in which she said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is "singling out" her and her colleagues based on their race.

"When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post on Wednesday.

On "The View" Thursday, the hosts -- especially Whoopi Goldberg -- had some tough words for AOC and the rest of her "squad" amid the increasingly bitter feud.

"I think this is more BS," Goldberg said after mentioning the race accusation. Goldberg was annoyed that younger lawmakers were criticizing how effective Pelosi, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and other older Democrats had been in effecting change.

She went on to send a message to younger members of Congress: "Please remember that the people who are here now -- all you young people, you're on the shoulders of a whole bunch of people who came before you. And you have to stop discounting that."

Co-host Joy Behar expressed grief over the squad's criticism, telling them to focus on getting President Trump out of the White House.

"Ladies, ladies. It's like -- it's disheartening. It's like the enemy is the guy tweeting in his toilet," Behar said. Like Goldberg, she pushed back on the idea that Pelosi harbored racist sentiments.

"I don't know about going to race right away -- it's like really? that's where you go right away? I thought that that was a bit much, frankly."

Goldberg also knocked freshmen for their apparent lack of compromise. "Women of color, watch me now. Let's keep this in mind, do you think Nancy Pelosi wanted to pass a half-assed bill? No, the moderates were the problem and I would say to these women." She appeared to be referring to the border funding bill that fueled a lot of the controversy surrounding Ocasio-Cortez and others in the party.

She added that if Ocasio-Cortez and others did not try to reach out and persuade moderates, they shouldn't complain about legislation. "If you're not going to do that, you're not allowed to b---h about this."

While "The View" aired, Pelosi fielded a question about the feud during her weekly press briefing. "I've said what I'm going to say in the caucus. That's where this is appropriate." She added that while Ocasio-Cortez and others may have "taken offense," she wouldn't discuss the issue any further.

Her press briefing followed a caucus meeting in which she admonished House Democrats who considered tweeting attacks on other members. She clarified during Thursday's press briefing that her warning came after members requested she respond to Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff comparing moderate Democrats to segregationists.

Pelosi has also knocked the squad for their lopsided presence on Twitter compared to the number of votes they actually had in the House. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she said before noting they only had four votes.