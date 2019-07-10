Pelosi admonishes tweeting attacks on fellow Dems: Don't 'expect us to think that that is just ok'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly had a frank talk with the Democratic caucus on Wednesday and admonished members who considered using social media to criticize others in the party.

"You got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it. But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just ok," Pelosi said, according to a source in the room.

Her comments came amid division regarding her party's decision to approve a massive, Republican-backed funding package to improve conditions at the border.

According to Politico, a Pelosi spokesman said the comments weren't directed at anyone in particular but Democrats suspected she was referring to Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. who called the Problem Solvers Caucus -- a group of moderate Democrats -- the "Child Abuse Caucus."

"Since when did the Problem Solvers Caucus become the Child Abuse Caucus?" he tweeted just before the House voted on the funding measure.

Pelosi, during Wednesday's meeting, reportedly called for members to maintain "civility" and described the caucus as a "family."

"So we’re a family and we have our moments and we’re like a kaleidoscope – sometimes all of us on this side of the room are in agreement vis a vis them to the back of the room or to the front of the room," she reportedly said.

"But we’re all a resource to each other and we must never undermine the strength of anyone in our caucus."

Pelosi's comments followed days of press coverage surrounding her own very public disagreement with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and other freshman Democrats.

Like Pocan, Ocasio-Cortez complained on Twitter about the Problem Solvers Caucus, bemoaning their refusal to include accountability measures on funding for immigration enforcement.

"And to think this week the GOP & Dem 'Problem Solvers Caucus' fought to eliminate ALL accountability amendments from funding," she said. "They just wrote a multi-billion dollar blank check for misconduct."

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to serve in Congress, regularly used social media to advance her message -- as did her fellow freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Those three, along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., wrongly focused on that medium, Pelosi suggested in an interview published on Saturday. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi reportedly said, noting that they continued lacking actual votes in the House.