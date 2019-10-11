'The View' melts down as Rand Paul invokes dead soldiers in Syria

Chaos predictably ensued on "The View" Friday when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., fielded questions from the co-hosts about President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

The interview seemed poised for conflict from the start as the co-hosts roundly condemned Trump's decision during Tuesday's episode. Co-host Meghan McCain, who had a special attack for Paul on Tuesday, wasn't on the show Friday. Neither was co-host Joy Behar.

Nonetheless, Paul got into shouting matches with the remaining hosts -- in particular, trying to shut down co-host Sunny Hostin. Hostin attempted to defend the U.S.'s presence as "symbolic," to which Paul responded by telling her to talk with the soldiers' parents.

"You tell their parents that," Paul said, pointing his finger at her. "You tell the parents of those 50 kids how great the symbolism was when a suicide bomber blows up all 50 kids."

MEGHAN MCCAIN: TRUMP, RAND PAUL HAVE 'BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS' IN SYRIA FALLOUT

The Kentucky senator also traded barbs with co-host Abby Huntsman, who pressed Paul on his contention that Trump was rightly getting the nation out of endless wars.

"There's a difference between having a strategy and leaving the Kurds there to die," Huntsman, the daughter of the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said. Her comments echoed those of other Republicans who claimed the administration gave Turkey a free pass to overtake allies in Syria.

"They are left there to die," Huntsman told Paul. "And that is now -- here is what I would argue," she added before Paul interjected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That is simply wrong," he responded. After some crosstalk, Paul told Huntsman to let him finish answering the question. He went on to suggest that Huntsman was getting her information from "the same people that would still have us in Vietnam. These are the same people who always say 'stay at war,' 'stay at war,' 'stay at war,'"

He went on to call out the Cheney family and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., -- both of whom are perhaps Paul's biggest opponents within the Republican Party.